Vicki Gunvalson admits he is leaving RHOC "Coming soon!"

After previously admitting that she was not sure what her future holds in Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she really plans to leave the popular reality television show "very soon!" Fans have been wondering if he will return. at RHOC next season, but it turns out that, after all, it doesn't seem like it!

It all started with a post by Vicki and his fiance Steve Lodge on Instagram!

In the comments section below the couple's photo, Vicki talked about his plans regarding his future.

The click itself showed the two of them on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as if they were having the best time of their lives, just wine and dinner, and feeling comfortable with each other.

A follower commented: "He seems retired,quot; and that was when the OC's OG admitted that it will happen "very soon (heart emoji)".

The news that she is thinking of retiring comes just when she and the other members of the RHOC cast eagerly wait to find out if they will be able to keep their orange in the new season or if they will be replaced.

Vicki, who has been on the show since its premiere, not less than 14 years ago, previously admitted that he was not sure if he would return in season 15 or not.

His admission of not being sure came in the middle of rumors that he would no longer appear on RHOC and now, seeing that he is talking about retiring soon, the output speculations sound more and more as if they could be true!

As mentioned earlier, the other ladies in the program have the same uncertainty about their destiny.

Inside information previously shared with HollywoodLife that ‘All women say they are sure to return, but no one knows for sure. They will be notified in a few weeks, but nobody knows who is inside and who is still outside. Everyone is waiting, although some of them have been asked to film things in their lives since the filming officially ended in case they are asked for a refund. "



