Venezuelan opposition leader defies travel ban to attract support abroad

MARACAIBO, Venezuela – Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, challenged the travel ban and crossed into Colombia on Sunday to gather greater international support for regime change in Venezuela.

Guaidó, who is recognized by the United States and more than 50 countries as the president of Venezuela, and his opposition partners are facing greater repression, and his popularity in the country is declining.

Therefore, under increasing pressure to achieve even a small victory against the government of President Nicolás Maduro, he once again resorted to diplomacy, one of his strong points, to underpin the support of allies abroad.

"Now in Colombia," Mr. Guaidó said on twitter on Sunday. "I assure you that the return to our country will be full of good news."