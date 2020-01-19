Venezuelan opposition leader defies travel ban to attract support abroad

MARACAIBO, Venezuela – Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, challenged the travel ban and crossed into Colombia on Sunday to gather greater international support for regime change in Venezuela.
Guaidó, who is recognized by the United States and more than 50 countries as the president of Venezuela, and his opposition partners are facing greater repression, and his popularity in the country is declining.
Therefore, under increasing pressure to achieve even a small victory against the government of President Nicolás Maduro, he once again resorted to diplomacy, one of his strong points, to underpin the support of allies abroad.
"Now in Colombia," Mr. Guaidó said on twitter on Sunday. "I assure you that the return to our country will be full of good news."
Mr. Guaidó would meet with Colombian President Iván Duque, who received him with your own tweet on Sunday, and with Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state of the United States, who visits Bogotá before a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Guaidó also addresses Davos.
After years in which President Maduro used repression and electoral machinations to stay in power, despite a paralyzing recession that left many without enough food or adequate medical attention, Guaidó, the head of the country's National Assembly , challenged his leadership. About a year ago, declaring that the most recent presidential elections were a fraud, he declared himself interim president and called for new elections.
President Trump backed the opposition leader minutes after that statement, and has remained one of Guaidó's strongest international supporters. He continued his initial recognition with a series of punitive economic sanctions directed against Maduro and his government in an attempt to force him to cede power.
But as Guaidó's campaign to seize power vanished over the past year, Washington eased pressure on Maduro and focused his attention on the Middle East. That allowed Maduro to adapt to sanctions, stabilize exports and consolidate political power.
In a sign of the growing confidence of the government, this month Maduro moved to take over the last stronghold of the opposition, the National Assembly. The government tried to prevent opposition lawmakers, including Guaidó, from entering the building, and instead installed a rival Congress leadership formed by opposition deserters. Most Western and Latin American countries considered the measure illegal.
Mr. Guaidó's trip on Sunday, which he did not announce in advance, establishes a critical test for Mr. Maduro.
If Mr. Maduro arrests Mr. Guaidó upon his return to Venezuela, that could gather national and international support around the opposition leader. But if Maduro allows him to return, it might seem impotent to enforce the travel ban of his own government.
Mr. Guaidó had He challenged the travel ban in the past, crossed Colombia through illegal trails controlled by criminal gangs in February to meet with regional leaders. He returned dramatically to the crowds that cheered a week later, receiving an entry seal at the country's main international airport, despite a series of criminal investigations opened against him by the government.
While that trip created a short-term boost for Guaidó, it produced few tangible achievements and left the opposition without a leader at a crucial moment in its fight against Maduro.
Julie Turkewitz reported from Maracaibo and Anatoly Kurmanaev from Caracas.
