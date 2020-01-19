Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan attend Umang 2020

B-town is always full of events and an event that the entire industry expects every year is Umang. Held in Mumbai, the event is organized to recognize what the Mumbai police do throughout the year. Many stars each year line up to entertain and captivate the audience at the event and this year was no different.
We capture Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh, Diana Penty and many others at the event. All the stars broke with a super elegant look. Check out the images below.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Rakul Preet Singh
Tiger shroff
Tiger shroff
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao
Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Ananya Panday
Recommended for you