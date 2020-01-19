Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan attend Umang 2020

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan attend Umang 2020

B-town is always full of events and an event that the entire industry expects every year is Umang. Held in Mumbai, the event is organized to recognize what the Mumbai police do throughout the year. Many stars each year line up to entertain and captivate the audience at the event and this year was no different.

We capture Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh, Diana Penty and many others at the event. All the stars broke with a super elegant look. Check out the images below.




one/ 13

Arjun Kapoor



Arjun Kapoor


two/ 13

Arjun Kapoor



Varun Dhawan


3/ 13

Varun Dhawan



Varun Dhawan


4 4/ 13

Varun Dhawan



Rakul Preet Singh


5 5/ 13

Rakul Preet Singh



Tiger shroff


6 6/ 13

Tiger shroff



Tiger shroff


7 7/ 13

Tiger shroff



Shilpa Shetty Kundra


8/ 13

Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Rajkummar Rao


9 9/ 13

Rajkummar Rao



Rajkummar Rao


10/ 13

Rajkummar Rao



Vidya Balan


eleven/ 13

Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan



Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan


12/ 13

Vidya Balan



Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan


13/ 13

Ananya Panday

