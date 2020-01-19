Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan attend Umang 2020

B-town is always full of events and an event that the entire industry expects every year is Umang. Held in Mumbai, the event is organized to recognize what the Mumbai police do throughout the year. Many stars each year line up to entertain and captivate the audience at the event and this year was no different.



We capture Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh, Diana Penty and many others at the event. All the stars broke with a super elegant look. Check out the images below.







one/ 13 Arjun Kapoor











two/ 13 Arjun Kapoor











3/ 13 Varun Dhawan











4 4/ 13 Varun Dhawan











5 5/ 13 Rakul Preet Singh











6 6/ 13 Tiger shroff











7 7/ 13 Tiger shroff











8/ 13 Shilpa Shetty Kundra











9 9/ 13 Rajkummar Rao











10/ 13 Rajkummar Rao











eleven/ 13 Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan











12/ 13 Vidya Balan











13/ 13 Ananya Panday

Recommended for you