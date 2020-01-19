Vanessa Hudgens flirts with NBA star Kyle Kuzma after Austin Butler separates

%MINIFYHTMLf22ec584ebc1351f0f1f345f6e9bdd7211% %MINIFYHTMLf22ec584ebc1351f0f1f345f6e9bdd7212%

The student of & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; He has recently been surprised by commenting below the Instagram post of the Los Angeles Lakers player, causing a stir among social media users.

Vanessa Hudgens He is not wasting time to move on. The former "High School Musical" star has sparked rumors of romance with the NBA player Kyle kuzma just a few days after it was reported that he was breaking up with his lifelong boyfriend Austin Butler.

People began to suspect that the romance was brewing between them, as they claimed to have seen Vanessa several times in the Los Angeles Lakers team game of Kuz. More recently, Kuz posted a photo of him in the field with the caption: "Yes, we like that," and that apparently caught the attention of the Disney student because he responded in the comments section: "We already do it." In response, Kuz simply published a couple of horn emoji signs.

Their interaction soon caused a stir among people on social networks, and one already suspected that they had been exchanging private text messages. Meanwhile, someone else predicted that "Kuz was about to take Vanessa Hudgens to an appointment now." Another joked: "Kuz was really about to handcuff Vanessa Hudgens. Wild."

Vanessa was previously in an eight-year relationship with Austin Butler. The two reportedly broke up due to "busy work schedules and trips definitely put a strain on the relationship." The source added to the ex: "They had talked about the engagement before separating." Meanwhile, another source said hope is not completely lost for both of us. "They have a story and a connection so deep that they could find their way back to each other. Right now she felt he needed to go and be single and see if that was what he really wanted," the source said.

Before Austin, Vanessa also dated her former "High School Musical" co-star. Zac efron. Meanwhile, Kuz has been linked to several women since last year, including Kendall Jenner Y Tinashe. However, none of the rumors are confirmed.