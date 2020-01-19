USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier attack group deploys in the Indo-Pacific – Defense Blog

The U.S. Navy UU. He has announced that Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) Group left San Diego for a scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific on January 17.

More than 6,000 sailors assigned to ships and TRCSG units will provide maritime security, maintain the freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity.

"The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier attack group serves as the centerpiece of deterrence, providing our national command authority with flexible deterrence options and a visible front presence," said Rear Admiral Stu Baker, commander , Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9. "The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group trained hard, performed well and is now ready to execute any mission assigned to us."

TRCSG consists of Carrier Strike Group 9, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, the guided missile cruiser of the Ticonderoga class USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron 23 and the Arleigh Burke class – USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Pinckney (DDG 91), USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) missile destroyers.

The embarked aerial wing of Theodore Roosevelt consists of the "Tomcatters,quot; of the Attack Hunting Squadrons (VFA) 31, "Golden Warriors,quot; of VFA-87, "Blue Diamonds,quot; of VFA-146, "Black Knights,quot; of VFA- 154, "Liberty Bells,quot; of the Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115, "The Gray Wolves,quot; of the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, "Wolf Pack,quot; of the helicopter

Maritime Attack Squadron (HSM) 75, "Eight Ballers,quot; of the Maritime Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 and "Suppliers,quot; of the Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Detachment 3.

"I am excited to lead this outstanding crew in the deployment," said Captain Brett Crozier, commander in chief of Theodore Roosevelt. “Bearer attack groups bring incomparable naval combat power to the fight. No other weapon system has the capacity of response, resistance, awareness of the battle space and the command and control capabilities of an aircraft carrier and its embarked air wing. "

The TRCSG was last deployed for a seven-month deployment that supports Operations Inherent to Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel, as well as maritime security cooperation efforts in the areas of operations of the 5th and 7th Fleet of the United States. UU. From October 2017 to May 2018.

Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is part of the 3rd Fleet of the USA. UU., Which leads the naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training necessary for an effective world navy. The 3rd Fleet of the USA UU. It is constantly coordinated with the 7th U.S. Fleet. UU. To plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote continued peace, security and stability throughout the Pacific theater of operations.