US Navy patrol squad UU. Concludes maritime operations in the Arctic – Defense Blog

The United States Navy announced that the Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 recently completed maritime operations in the Arctic and North Atlantic oceans on January 11, 2020.

For almost 80 days, the "skinny dragons,quot; carried out anti-submarine warfare missions aboard their fleet of P-8A Poseidon aircraft, the nation's only long-range anti-submarine warplane, from air bases of partner countries in Portugal , Iceland and Norway. These missions reinforced the commitments to defend the USA. UU. And its allies, deter aggression and strengthen the NATO alliance.

"Every time we fly, we train for the high level fight," said the Commander. Wayne Lewis, commander of VP-4. “Our missions are like a long hunt, which rises in the early hours of the morning, often in dark corners of the world in difficult conditions where the plight of vulnerable nations falters between democracy and chaos. Our teams are patient, deliberate and highly trained to find, track and, when instructed, deliver weapons and deter aggression. Day after day, we study every signal, every muscle contraction because we know that in the chaos of combat, we never reach the level of our expectations, we fall to the level of our training. We tirelessly invest our efforts to ensure that each mission adds value to our core competence of delivering lethality on the high seas. ”

Lewis added: “We want our adversaries to know that, with our NATO allies, we can keep them at risk anywhere in the world, at any time. In doing so, we help preserve the world order and the future of freedom-loving democracies. ”

VP-4 is currently deployed in the USA. UU. 6thFleet operations area and is assigned to Commander Task Force 67, responsible for the tactical control of deployed maritime patrols and reconnaissance squads throughout Europe and Africa.

"The VP-4 Skinny Dragons have led numerous successful operations, setting the global standard for ASW excellence," said Captain Bill Pennington, Commodore of Task Force 67. "They consistently demonstrate the spirit of the competitive team needed to dominate and win in anywhere in the world,quot;. the European theater. "