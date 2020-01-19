US Marines tested their long distance communications at Camp Pendleton – Defense Blog

U.S. Marines UU. With the 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marine Corps Division, made a long distance radio call to Okinawa, Japan, on January 18, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Marine Corps base camp, California. Using the mountainous terrain of Camp Pendleton to their advantage, these Marines were able to amplify their high frequency radio (HF) shot to reach more than 6,000 miles to Camp Shwab in Japan.

"We are shooting a high frequency shot in Okinawa, Japan, using a convenient field antenna that runs through our vehicle's system," said Cpl. Shelton Needham, a field radio operator, 3/1, 1st MARDIV. "No matter where we are, we can install one of these antennas and talk to anyone we need to talk to."

With this highly mobile platform, marines can establish worldwide communications. This ability is extremely vital to maintain in this modern era. Other media, such as satellites, can be directed and disconnected. However, with these systems, Camp Pendleton can maintain global communication regardless of whether other systems are disabled.

"High-frequency radio can talk worldwide with the right antenna and the right power cut," said Cpl. Clay Fitzpatrick, field radio operator with 3/1, 1st MARDIV.

These long distance calls do not occur frequently at the base. 3/1 field radio operators routinely make shorter radio calls throughout Camp Pendleton. No longer calls have been made in several years. However, 3/1 Marines are more than safe with these long distance calls.

"This is the first time I have directed the long shot at Oki," Needham said. "Most of the time our maximum distance is through Camp Pendleton."

Communication is a key factor in all operations. The United States Marine Corps ensures that Marines can always contact whoever needs it. Anywhere and at any time, Marines who operate Camp Pendleton radio work to maintain fast and reliable communications.