United Kingdom and France reiterate their commitment to the nuclear agreement with Iran | News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday with the nuclear agreement with Iran and agreed that a long-term framework was needed.

The leaders' statement follows the European signatories of the nuclear agreement that triggered a diplomatic "dispute mechanism,quot; last week, their strongest response so far to Tehran's steps away from the agreement.

"In Iran, leaders reiterated their commitment to JCPOA (nuclear agreement) and also recognized the need to define a long-term framework to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement after Johnson and Macron met on the sidelines of a Libyan summit in Berlin.

"They agreed on the importance of reducing the scale and working with international partners to find a diplomatic path through current tensions."

Following Washington's decision to withdraw from the historic agreement in May 2018, I ran began to abandon its commitments under the agreement.

Josep Borrell, head of foreign policy of the European Union, said last week that the objective of the dispute mechanism was not to impose sanctions again, but "to find a solution for the return to full compliance,quot; of the agreement, which was also signed by Russia and China .

On January 6, days after the assassination of an Iranian high general by the United States, Tehran took another step by announcing that it would eliminate the limits to enrich uranium, although it said it would continue to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear control agency .

The agreement, considered at that time as a historic achievement, sought to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the relief of sanctions and that global powers began to welcome the country to the international community.

But the president of the United States, Donald Trump, called it "the worst agreement in history,quot; and in May 2018 he unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, reimposing paralyzing sanctions that have devastated Iran's economy. In response, Tehran challenged the European powers to fulfill their part of the agreement and support their economy.

A new deal?

Johnson said last week he would be willing to work on a "Trump agreement,quot; to replace the international agreement agreed between Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, plus Germany.

But his idea is at odds with other European partners, who expressed "determination to work with all participants to preserve,quot; the agreement.

In an apparent attempt to keep the door open to diplomacy, the three European signatories, known as the E3, said they would not join the US campaign to implement "maximum pressure,quot; against Iran.

"Given recent events, it is even more important that we do not add a nuclear proliferation crisis to the current escalation that threatens the entire region," they said.