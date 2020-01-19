Ukrainian victims of the repatriated Iran air accident | Ukraine news

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainian citizens who died when Iran accidentally shot down a passenger plane this month have returned to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed on Sunday how the coffins covered with the country's flag were transported from a Ukrainian military plane to a hearse waiting at Boryspil International Airport, east of the capital, Kiev.

Plus:

Family members arrived at the airport carrying bunches of flowers and the airline staff, some crying, waited on the runway. Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk and other officials also attended the solemn ceremony.

Funerals are expected to be held on Monday.

The 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight from Tehran to Kyiv died when the Boeing 737-800 was shot down on January 8 at a time of very high tensions between Iran and the United States.

Most of those on board were Iranians or dual citizens. Fifty-seven Canadians were among those killed.

At the ceremony held in Kiev on Sunday, soldiers raised flags representing the different nationalities of the deceased.

Pressure assembly on Iran

Meanwhile, Iran denied earlier reports on Sunday that the decision had been made to send plane recorders to Ukraine.

"We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran. Otherwise, our options and Ukraine and France, but so far no decision has been made to send them to another country," said Hassan Rezaifar, director in charge of the investigations of accidents in Iran. Civil Aviation Organization told Iran's IRNA news agency.

Foreign leaders demand compensation for plane demolition in Iran

Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera, reporting from the Iranian capital, Tehran, said Iran's investigations continue with the assistance of officials who have come to Iran from Germany, France, Ukraine and Canada.

"We also know that of the 176 bodies, 150 bodies have been returned to their families and loved ones. There are 10 bodies that the Iranians say they have not yet identified because they don't have enough information at the moment," he said. .

Jabbari added that the German airline Lufthansa had extended its ban on flights to Iran until mid-March, after initially announcing that it would suspend flights to the country until the end of January.

The plane's disaster and the delay in admitting responsibility triggered protests in Iran and increased international pressure on the country, as it faces a long-standing dispute with the United States that briefly erupted in eye-to-eye attacks this month.

He was shot down by mistake only hours after Iran launched missiles at Iraqi bases that house US troops in response to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an attack with American drones in Baghdad.