UFC: Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds | MMA news

Conor McGregor made an emphatic statement about his return to the UFC, as he needed only 40 seconds to beat American veteran Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Irishman had been out of action for 15 months, but exploded in life since the first bell of the welterweight fight at UFC 246, attacking his opponent before bleeding his nose with several unorthodox shoulder punches in the clinch.

McGregor stepped back and a precision kick on the guard landed fully on Cerrone's jaw, who was also caught by a flying knee and collapsed on the mat when the Dubliner reached an early finish.

McGregor punches Cerrrone in the knee in his emphatic victory in Las Vegas



Cerrone was covered when the rights and lefts rained on him, which led referee Herb Dean to stop a brief unilateral contest in the first minute of the first round.

"I made history here, set another record: I am the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories in the featherweight, in the lightweight and now in the welterweight, so I am very, very proud of that," McGregor said in the octagon.

"Donald holds the record for the most hits, I am very happy to knock him down. I am very, very happy, very proud."

"Who goes up and down divisions and stops people like that?

"The UFC can strip the fighters and give fancy belts to other fighters to replicate my champion-champion status, but they can't give knockout victories in multiple weight divisions. Record my name in history once again."

McGregor is unlikely to be up to the challengers as a result of his victory, with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the champion of & # 39; BMF & # 39; Jorge Masvidal in the box as his next opponent.

"Any of these silly fools can understand it," McGregor said when asked about his next fight, but he could find himself facing a family opponent after a post by Floyd Mayweather on Instagram.

The couple fought under boxing rules in August 2017 and Mayweather posted a graphic of a fight poster on his Instagram account, which has led to speculation among fans about a possible rematch.