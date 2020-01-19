Tyreek Hill of Chiefs inexplicably performs the celebration of peeing before the AFC championship game

%MINIFYHTMLd2ae2e6d4993c86148e41b3616cd74e411% %MINIFYHTMLd2ae2e6d4993c86148e41b3616cd74e412%

Chiefs' wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't take long to become a story in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Titans, albeit for the wrong reason.

Inexplicably, Hill stood on all fours and made the controversial celebration of urinating dogs when he was presented at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

%MINIFYHTMLd2ae2e6d4993c86148e41b3616cd74e413% %MINIFYHTMLd2ae2e6d4993c86148e41b3616cd74e414%

MORE: Chiefs-Titans live updates

The already strange celebration, which became infamous thanks to the 2019 version of the Egg Bowl of college football, is generally used as a form of disrespect, often against teams with canine pets. It could also be conceived as "marking its territory,quot;, although that makes no sense considering that Hill was playing at home.

Regardless of the motivation, the movement is not a good option for Hill, considering that he has faced accusations of child abuse and / or recording recordings of threatening abuse towards his ex-girlfriend.

The NFL declined to suspend Hill for those accusations.