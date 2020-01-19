Twigs FKA and Matt Healy from 1975 seen together at the RuPaul event

Instagram / vinegar strokes
Seen again: FKA twigs Y Matt healy.
The 32-year-old British singer was photographed with the leader of the British pop rock band 1975 and his mother Denise Welch to RuPaulThe DragCon UK 2020 event on Saturday. RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race United Kingdom star Vinegar strokes He shared a photo of the two on Instagram, writing: "It was wonderful to meet the beautiful @denise_welch, @fkatwigs, @trumanblack and their fabulous family in today's backstage at #DragConUK."
"Matt Healy and the twigs of FKA were smiling and holding hands while having fun walking and watching the shows together," a source told E! News. "It definitely seemed that the two were more than just friends. The two kept a fairly low profile, attended the event in support of Matt's mother, Denise Welch, who was the master of ceremonies at one of the events." They were very comfortable with each other. "
Denise also shared a photo of the group in a similar pose, without FKA.
FKA and Matt have provoked rumors of romance in recent weeks.
According to reports, they were last seen holding hands at a train station in England a few days ago. None of the stars have confirmed a romance.
FKA was last linked romantically to Shia LaBeouf, with whom he allegedly dated for several months until May of last year.
