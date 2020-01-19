Toya Johnson's girl, Reign Rushing has the best time of her life at a birthday party

Toya Johnson shared some photos and clips with her and her baby, Reign Rushing, from a birthday party. It seems that Reign had the best moment of his life there. Check out the post below.

‘We celebrated Princess @ourrorystory's birthday today! Very funny! We love you, Rory! 🎉🎉 ’Toya captioned his post.

Someone said, "I can't with your baby, she makes me laugh, her reaction was too pretty," and another follower posted this: "The fact that she is covering her face while she blushes I can't! Too much! cute ".

One of Toya's fans wrote: "So amazing that she is so amazing, beautiful, funny and charming," and another of her followers also got excited about the baby Reign: "She is so beautiful." I love a little girl so much that I am filled with tears of joy when I watch videos of her. "

Someone else said, "I like the way he is singing with his guess, such an adorable girl," and another follower published this: "The reign is a state of mind every day. He loves his personality."

Another follower wrote: "Reign has such a strong personality, how could you not worship her? Brighten my day, ma'am."

A fan told Toya to @toyajohnson. Now, every time I see you baby, I hope it's like SIKE! 🤣😍 ’

Just the other day, Toya was telling his fans that he couldn't believe Reigny turned two in less than three weeks from now.

"My baby is getting so big." She will have 2 in 3 weeks. #theygrowsofast @reign_beaux 💕💕 ’Toya captioned his post that includes some photos of the beautiful Reigny.

Toya's followers could not believe that Reigny is only two, this is because he is very intelligent.

Ad

Toya is living her best life these days with her family and friends, and people couldn't be happier for her.



Post views:

two