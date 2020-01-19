Toronto Wolfpack will not rush Sonny Bill Williams to return to action | Rugby League News

Toronto coach Brian McDermott says Williams' transition to rugby league will take time





Sonny Bill Williams (left) did not play against Castleford

Toronto coach Brian McDermott says that Sonny Bill Williams is not guaranteed to start the new Super League season, even though it will be available.

The former All Black participated in Sunday's preseason game at Castleford, despite being named to the 21-man team of McDermott, and instead was among the 3,346 spectators at Mend-a-Hose Jungle to witness a 16- victory. 10 for your new club. .

"Sonny Bill will be available for the first round," McDermott said. "Whether we play it or not, we're just deciding his physical condition."

"That trip from the rugby union should not be sniffed and we are taking an approach to make it good for the last third of the season."

"I know there is an anticipation around him, but we are not going to rush him and run the risk of him pulling something."

"He has been playing a specific role in a different sport for several years and that transition will take some time."

Williams, 34, whose last game was at the Rugby World Cup in November, will attend the club's preseason media day at the Etihad Campus on Wednesday and the official Super League launch in Headingley on Friday.

But, even if you play in the opening game of the Canadian club league, against Castleford in Headingley on February 2, stay alive Sky sports – You will miss a couple of games early in the season, as you plan to fly back to New Zealand for the birth of your fourth child.

"He highlighted this when we recruited him," McDermott said. "I think it's due around the third round."

Toronto was also without Jon Wilkin, Chase Stanley and Darcy Lussick on Sunday, while Greg Worthington is starting the season on loan at Featherstone, which left McDermott with only 18 players, a situation he admits is worrisome.

The Wolfpack have no money left for the salary cap, but expect to receive a Rugby Football League waiver to allow McDermott to reinforce his 23-man squad.

"I am very concerned about the depth of the team," McDermott said. "We are on the cover and we are potentially breaking it. We are working on some processes at the moment, as it is live to make sure we are doing well at the beginning of the season."

"We have not spent more and do not look at a salary and a grimace of pain, thinking & # 39; they pay too much & # 39 ;.

"The big boy (Williams) obviously has special treatment, but that is irrelevant to the salary cap.

"We can request a waiver, we are investigating it and the RFL is working closely with us."

The other signings of the Toronto closed season, Brad Singleton and James Cunningham, made their first appearance on Sunday, but Wilkin and Lussick missed the game with minor injuries, while Stanley is still in Australia applying for an ancestry visa and is short I will probably arrive in time for the season opener.

Meanwhile, McDermott was encouraged by his team's performance in their only pre-season test.

Blake Wallace scored a try in Toronto's victory at Castleford

Gareth O & # 39; Brien, Joe Mellor and Blake Wallace got the Toronto attempts, while Danny Richardson and Derrell Olpherts answered for Cas.

Michael Shenton's return from a nine-month layoff with an ankle injury was interrupted five minutes before the break when he was the victim of a high tackle.

The end of the Wolfpack, Matty Russell, also left with a concussion and the visitors finished the game with 12 men after the Hakim Miloudi center was sent to the trash by a great tackle on Lewis Peachey.

Castleford also faces possible disciplinary concern after the Peter Mata & # 39; utia center was reported for a late entry in Mellor, while second rower Jesse Sene-Lefao left in the second half with a "dead leg,quot; .