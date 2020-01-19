Tony Shalhoub and Phoebe Waller-Bridge among the first winners

%MINIFYHTML829de462d40f6b057b735f33ce66591e11% %MINIFYHTML829de462d40f6b057b735f33ce66591e12%

WENN / Instar

& # 39; The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel & # 39; He also won a victory for Ensemble in a comedy series, while the teams of specialists from & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; and & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; They are praised for their outstanding performance.

Up News Info –

Tony Shalhoub Y Phoebe Waller Bridge They were the first big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, January 19.

The stars picked up the prominent male actor and female actor in a series of comedies for their roles in "The wonderful Mrs. Maisel"Y"Flea bag", respectively.

The cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was surprised to receive the Ensemble Award in a comedy series, with its co-star. Alex Borstein catching the censors without realizing an expletive when she accepted the honor on stage.

%MINIFYHTML829de462d40f6b057b735f33ce66591e13% %MINIFYHTML829de462d40f6b057b735f33ce66591e14%

Confessing that he "voted for Fleabag," Borstein urged his castmates to join her at the microphone, handing her the prize to Rachel Brosnahan and stating: "Someone else f ** king says something!"

The specialist teams of "Avengers Final Game"Y"game of Thrones"They were also the first winners, claiming the outstanding action performance of a Stunt Ensemble in a movie and a television series, respectively, and there were also first wins for Laura Dern Y Brad Pitt for his supporting roles in "Marriage history"Y"Once upon a time in Hollywood", respectively.

Upon accepting his award, Pitt joked: "I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile," before making fun of its director, Quentin Tarantino. Commending his delivery partners, and at his feet, Pitt added: "Quentin has separated more women from his shoes than the TSA (Transportation Security Administration)!"

There was also a special moment for the cast of the South Korean film "Parasite", who were given a standing ovation when they went out to present their film, which is nominated for Best Performance by a cast in a movie.

The 26th annual SAG Awards are underway at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles with Robert de Niro receiving the venerated SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo Dicaprio. Both are also nominated for their films. "the Irish"and" Once upon a time in Hollywood. "