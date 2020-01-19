Tom Brady & # 39; open-minded & # 39; about the free agency process

%MINIFYHTMLf0c3f612be75b4b8d60b6e0b705e71fc11% %MINIFYHTMLf0c3f612be75b4b8d60b6e0b705e71fc12%

Tom Brady's return to New England may not be the consummate fact that many have assumed.

Brady, who will soon reach free agency for the first time in his career, said Sunday that he has "an open mind about the process,quot; of potentially finding a new team to play.

%MINIFYHTMLf0c3f612be75b4b8d60b6e0b705e71fc13% %MINIFYHTMLf0c3f612be75b4b8d60b6e0b705e71fc14%

"I'm looking forward to what is coming," Brady said in an interview with Westwood One radio, according to ESPN. "Whatever the future brings, I will embrace it with open arms."

MORE: Tom Brady, athlete of the NFL decade

Brady, 42, has spent his 20-year career in the NFL with the Patriots. He had never reached free agency before, and his age and the relatively mediocre 2019 season have helped stoke speculation that the defeat of the divisional round against the Titans was Brady's last game in the Patriots' uniform.

Neither he nor New England coach Bill Belichick discussed the future of the quarterback with the team after that defeat.

"I don't know what the future will be like, and I'm not going to predict it," Brady said at the time.

Brady said he doesn't have a calendar to make a decision. He becomes a free agent in March and told Westwood One that he spent the first weeks after the end of the season decompressing with his family.