Tiny Harris and T.I. They call the stars "the best dressed couple,quot;

Tiyn Harris shared a new short clip with her and T.I. of the YouTube event, and fans are completely amazed to see the couple so elegant. Look the following video.

‘Looking directly at a magazine with that !!! Mr & Mrs. H … #YoutubeBall Glam @therealnoigjeremy @thatshekinah @latashawright 👑💙😋 ’Tiny captioned the clip.

Someone said: Hermoso Beautiful! I love this! YES perfect magazine! "And another follower posted this:" You make couples come together as my team joins. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Lovely! One of my favorite couples. I love you guys. I've been a big fan since day one, "and another follower posted this:" My favorite partner (I don't use this statement often). You all really are one of my favorites. Honestly @majorgirl @ troubleman31 ".

Someone else sprang up on Tiny and said: Dig Really Digg Tiny !!! Madd RESPECT for this young lady. I remember holding her down. Wow, your man had to leave for a minute. She took care of all the money in the children's home business. and what is so remarkable about all that situation when he arrived and returned to CASA, he did not miss the rhythm … In fact, TINY did LEVEL Way Up two or three times higher thanks to her? She is an intelligent cookie, a BUSINESS WOMAN, a GREAT Mother and a sensible young woman, and she really understood that she is a true soul sister, she is a bad mother. "

Another follower also praised the couple: & # 39; Wow @majorgirl and @ troubleman31 so proud of you two, they really stood the test of time, and they both came out as a better person … keep grabbing each other, and not They care about the Naysayers because they will remain detractors even after you are gone.

In other news, Tip and Tiny just watched the movie "Bad Boys For Life,quot; and the rapper shared some photos on his social media account just to keep fans up to date. People noticed that he has a new piercing.



