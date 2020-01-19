Timeline: Haftar's month offensive to seize Tripoli | Libya News

A month-long offensive of forces loyal to the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar to seize the Libyan capital of the UN-recognized government has killed hundreds of people and caused increased foreign participation.

As the world powers drive efforts to cease fire, with a UN-backed peace conference held in Berlin on Sunday, here is a chronology of the main events since the launch of the Tripoli impulse in April.

2019

Offensive launch

In April 4Haftar, the head of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), orders his troops to capture Tripoli from the National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the UN.

Haftar supports a parallel administration based in the eastern city of Tobruk and its forces already control the main oil fields in the south of the country.

He says the offensive is aimed at "cleaning the western zone of terrorist groups."

UN: concern for the battle of Tripoli

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets with Haftar in 5th of April in the eastern city of Libya, Benghazi, and expresses "deep concern,quot; for Tripoli.

"I still hope it is possible to avoid a bloody confrontation in Tripoli and its surroundings," Guterres writes on Twitter after the meeting.

I leave Libya with a heavy heart and deeply worried. I still hope it is possible to avoid a bloody confrontation in Tripoli and its surroundings. The UN is committed to facilitating a political solution and, whatever happens, is committed to supporting the Libyan people. – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 5, 2019

& # 39; Strength and firmness & # 39;

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj says in a televised speech about 6 of April that Haftar would find strong resistance from the forces that support the government based in Tripoli.

"We have extended our hands towards peace, but after the aggression that has taken place by the forces belonging to Haftar and their declaration of war against our cities and our capital … you will find nothing but strength and firmness ", said. Sarraj says, warning of "a war without winners."

Counteroffensive

In April 7, GNA forces announce a counteroffensive against Haftar forces.

Colonel Mohamed Gnounou tells reporters in Tripoli that the operation, called Volcano of Wrath, aims to "purge all Libyan cities of the aggressor and illegitimate forces."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expresses Washington's deep concern and urges talks to end the fighting.

Mitiga Airport

LNA fighter planes attack Tripoli Mitiga airport in April 8, the only operating airport in the city.

In a statement, Ghassan Salame, a UN envoy to Libya, condemns the LNA airstrike.

"As such, this attack constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law that prohibits attacks against civil infrastructure," he says.

UN evacuates refugees

In April 9, tThe UN evacuates 150 refugees from a detention center in Tripoli, while fierce fighting leads to the postponement of a planned peace conference.

The UN says the center has been "affected by heavy fighting," adding that the refugees are now in a nearby "safe zone."

Saudi Arabia gives Haftar millions of dollars: report

Days before Haftar launched the offensive, Saudi Arabia offered tens of millions of dollars to help pay for the operation, reports The Wall Street Journal. 12th April.

The offer came during a visit from Haftar to the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Citing senior advisors to the Saudi government, the Journal says that the offer of funds, which was accepted by Haftar, was intended to buy the loyalty of tribal leaders, recruit and pay combatants, and for other military purposes.

Trump on the role of Haftar

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, "recognizes the important role of Haftar in the fight against terrorism and the security of oil resources in Libya," the White House said in a statement on April 19th.

The statement of the statement leads thousands of people to take to the streets in Tripoli.

"People are very angry,quot; Mahmoud Abdelwahed, from Al Jazeera, reports from the capital, he says. "Thousands of people have come to the main streets and squares, especially in Tripoli, and are asking the international community to stop the military aggression of Haftar forces."

WHO: death toll reaches 264

The death toll from the continuing clashes between the war sides of Libya has increased to 264, according to the WHO. April 23th.

Some 1,266 people have also been injured since the beginning of the offensive., Tariq Jarasevic, a WHO spokesman, tells reporters.

UN envoy: "Libya, an example of a foreign intervention textbook,quot;

In May 22ndGhassan Salame, a UN envoy to Libya, denounces the conflict in Libya, describing it as a "suicide,quot; that was robbing its inhabitants of the vast oil wealth of the land.

The country has become "an example of a foreign interference textbook today in local conflicts," he tells the International Peace Institute, based in New York.

"(Between) six and 10 countries are permanently interfering with the problem of Libya," channeling weapons, cash and military advice to the country, says Salame.

Haftar promises to fight until the & # 39; militias & # 39; from Tripoli be defeated

Haftar says in an interview published in May 26 that he will continue fighting until the militias in Tripoli leave their weapons.

"Of course, the goal is a political solution," Haftar told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper in France.

"But to return to politics, we have to end the militias. The problem in Tripoli is security."

GNA retakes Gharyan

The 26th of June, the GNA retakes control of Gharyan, a city south of Tripoli, once a base of Haftar forces.

Haftar prohibits flights, ships from Turkey

Haftar bans commercial flights to Turkey, a GNA supporter, and orders its forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country, says spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari. June 29.

"The air force has been given orders to attack Turkish ships and ships in Libyan territorial waters," says al-Mismari, adding that "the Turkish strategic sites, businesses and projects belonging to the Turkish state (in Libya) are considered legitimate objectives by the armed forces. "

Ankara warns Haftar

The Haftar LNA says about 1st of July Its air force destroyed a Turkish drone stationed at Mitiga International Airport.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry accuses Haftar forces of seizing six of its citizens, warning that the LNA will become a "legitimate target,quot; if the Turks are not released immediately.

All six citizens are released the same day, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dozens of people killed

At least 53 people died and another 130 were injured. On July 2 in the bombing of a refugee and migrant detention center in Tripoli. The GNA blames Haftar's forces, which deny responsibility.

WHO: more than 1,000 dead

The battle between rival groups for the Libyan capital has killed more than 1,000 people since it began in April, says WHO in July 9th.

As the #Tripoli The crisis enters its fourth month, the figure is 1048 dead, including 106 civilians, and 5558 injured, including 289 civilians. WHO continues to send doctors and medical supplies to help hospitals cope. Our teams have performed more than 1700 surgeries in 3 months. – World Health Organization in Libya (@WHOLIBYA) July 9, 2019

Temporary truce

Libyan war rivals agree a temporary truce in August 10 proposed by the UN during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL) will be responsible for monitoring any violations, says the GNA.

Violation of the arms embargo

In November 11thAl Jazeera obtains a draft copy of the UN report that reveals that the member states (United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Turkey and Jordan) have violated the arms embargo in Libya.

The United States asks Haftar to end Tripoli's momentum

In November 15, The United States asks Haftar to stop the months offensive in Tripoli and says it will support the GNA against "Russia's attempts to exploit the conflict."

Haftar declares & # 39; air exclusion zone & # 39; about Tripoli

Haftar declares an "air exclusion zone,quot; in the skies over the capital in November 23, drawing a warning from the GNA.

Mitiga, the only operating airport in Tripoli, is exempt for humanitarian reasons.

In response to the LNA's statement, the GNA-affiliated interior ministry says in a statement that any action that threatens civil aviation and airports "amounts to crimes punishable under national and international law."

Libya and Turkey sign agreements

Turkey and Libya on November 27 sign two agreements on security and military cooperation and restriction of marine jurisdictions.

Other Mediterranean countries express alarm.

GNA cites evidence of Russian mercenaries at war

GNA officials say On December 5th they plan to face Moscow for the alleged deployment of Russian mercenaries to fight alongside their opponents.

The GNA says it has documented between 600 and 800 Russian mercenaries in Libya and is collecting their names on a list to present to the Russian government, according to Khaled al-Meshri, head of the GNA Supreme State Council.

New battle & # 39; decisive & # 39;

In December 12th, Haftar announces the start of a new "decisive,quot; battle to seize Tripoli.

"The zero hour has arrived for the broad and total assault expected for every free and honest Libyan." Haftar says in a televised speech.

"Today, we announce the decisive battle and the advance towards the heart of the capital to free it … advance our heroes now."

LOOK: The Libyan GNA accepts the Turkish offer of military support: sources





Turkey will increase military support to GNA if necessary

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says about December 22th that Turkey will increase its military support to the GNA if necessary.

"We will evaluate all types of military support, including land, sea and air options if necessary," says Erdogan in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

Arab League warns against & # 39; foreign interference & # 39;

The Arab League calls December 31 for efforts to "avoid foreign interference,quot; in Libya following the military and maritime agreements signed between Turkey and the GNA.

The permanent representatives of the pan-Arab organization, at a meeting at the Cairo headquarters requested by Egypt, approve a resolution that highlights the "need to avoid interference that may help facilitate the arrival of foreign extremists to Libya."

Troop Deployment

In January 2, The Turkish Parliament authorizes a one-year deployment of troops in Libya to support the GNA.

Haftar issues & # 39; call to arms & # 39;

Haftar in January 4 Call about the Libyans to take up arms in response to Turkey's military intervention in support of the GNA.



"We accept the challenge and declare jihad and a call to arms," ​​says Haftar in a televised speech.

He urged "all Libyans,quot; to bear arms, "men and women, soldiers and civilians, to defend our land and our honor."

Turkey starts deployment

Erdogan in January 5 He says Turkey began deploying military troops in Libya.

"There will be an operations center (in Libya), there will be a Turkish general lieutenant in charge and they will take care of the situation there. (The Turkish soldiers) are gradually moving there now," Erdogan told CNN Turk private broadcaster during an interview

Haftar forces capture Sirte

Haftar forces capture the coastal city of Sirte in January 6 of a militia aligned with the rival GNA.

Khaled al-Mahjoub, a spokesman for LNA, says the fighters captured "all the districts surrounding the city," including al-Qardabiya air base, before moving to the city center.

Forces aligned with GNA say they left Sirte

Sirte Protection Force, an ally of GNA, says about January 7th He has retired from Sirte.

"After studying the situation, our forces made the decision to retire outside of Sirte and then wait for orders." Sirte Protection Force says in a statement.

"Our forces still retain all their capabilities and our withdrawal from Sirte is not the end."

Stop the fragile fire

Russia and Turkey call for a ceasefire in Libya that will begin at 22:00 GMT January 11. Both belligerents welcome you, but accuse each other of violations.

Moscow Conversations

The two rival leaders of Libya go to Moscow to talk about January 13th destined to formalize the ceasefire.

Al-Sarrak signs the agreement, but the talks end in a stalemate since Haftar asks for more time to consider the deal and then leaves abruptly.

Peace Conference in Berlin

In January 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that she will organize a peace conference in Libya in Berlin on January 19

Since the beginning of the offensive against Tripoli, more than 280 civilians and about 2,000 combatants have been killed and 146,000 displaced Libyans, according to the UN.