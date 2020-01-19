There were some fun meetings at the SAG 2020 Awards

A lot happened at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday night.

Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston Both won great prizes. The parasite received a great ovation and a historical trophy. Y Eugene Levy opened the program playing with his Splash co-star Tom Hanks.

Yes, Splash, the 1984 film about Tom Hanks falling in love with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. Eugene Levy played the scientist who wanted to kidnap the mermaid, but then changed his mind and decided to help Tom Hanks save the mermaid. Now Eugene Levy is the guy who is stealing Tom Hanks' opportunity to say "My name is Tom Hanks, and I'm an actor,quot; at the beginning of the SAG Awards. How times change!

How very exciting Splash Meeting was not the only meeting we saw all night. Former co-stars mixed everywhere, from Brad and Jen (former friends costars) to Brad and Helena Bonham Carter (Fight club!) to Brad and Lupita Nyong & # 39; o (12 years of slavery) In addition to other people who are not called Brad.