There were some fun meetings at the SAG 2020 Awards

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner
A lot happened at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday night.
Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston Both won great prizes. The parasite received a great ovation and a historical trophy. Y Eugene Levy opened the program playing with his Splash co-star Tom Hanks.
Yes, Splash, the 1984 film about Tom Hanks falling in love with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. Eugene Levy played the scientist who wanted to kidnap the mermaid, but then changed his mind and decided to help Tom Hanks save the mermaid. Now Eugene Levy is the guy who is stealing Tom Hanks' opportunity to say "My name is Tom Hanks, and I'm an actor,quot; at the beginning of the SAG Awards. How times change!
How very exciting Splash Meeting was not the only meeting we saw all night. Former co-stars mixed everywhere, from Brad and Jen (former friends costars) to Brad and Helena Bonham Carter (Fight club!) to Brad and Lupita Nyong & # 39; o (12 years of slavery) In addition to other people who are not called Brad.
There were also many meetings that could have happened tonight that we simply don't have photographic evidence (yet). Aniston Reese witherspoonY Christina Applegate They were all present, which means that all the green sisters were in the same room at the same time. Scarlet Johansson was there, like Joaquin Phoenix, so we hope he only heard his voice from somewhere invisible to the perfect his meeting.
As for the meetings we have evidence of, scroll down!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119194518-1024-eugene-levy-tom-hanks.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064688″ alt=”Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Splash
Tom Hanks and Eugene Levy starred in the 1984 romantic comedy about Tom Hanks falling in love with a mermaid, and Levy opened the show by mocking his old friend Hanks. Does anyone have a VCR that still works?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119195025-1024-brad-pitt-helena-bonham-carter-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1064694″ alt=”Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Meetings”/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner
Fight club
Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter found a moment to say hello during the show, but hopefully they don't break the Fight Club number one rule.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119194903-1024-catherin-ohara-christina-applegate-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064693″ alt=”Christina Applegate, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards, Meetings”/>
Rachel Luna / WireImage
Survive Christmas
Oh, you forgot about Christina Applegate Y Catherine O & # 39; Hara & # 39;s 2004 Christmas movie, which also starred Ben Affleck Y James Gandolfini? How dare you! They clearly did not forget it!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_634x1024-200119194810-1024-jamie-foxx-taron-edgerton-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064692″ alt=”Jamie Foxx, Taron Egerton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner
Robin Hood
Taron Egerton Y Jamie Foxx No doubt, he remembered his time in 2018 when Robin Hood and Little John, walking through the forest, laughing from side to side of what the other has to say. Golly what a day!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119193715-1024-leonardo-dicaprio-jamie-foxx-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064675″ alt=”Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner
Django Unchained
Django Unchained Co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx were sitting quite close to each other during the show and probably greeted!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119194751-1024-brad-pitt-lupita-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064691″ alt=”Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner
12 years of slavery
Former 12 years of slavery Co-stars Brad Pitt and Lupita Nyong & # 39; or shared a moment during the show and we would like to think they are saying "You are so cool!" "No, you're so cool!" "No, we are both great!"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_634x1024-200119194712-1024-robert-deniro-meryl-streep-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064690″ alt=” Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner
Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep
Streep and De Niro are close friends after starring in several movies together, so it's not uncommon to see them meet, but it's always exciting.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119194156-1024-big-little-lies-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064686″ alt=”Cast of Big Little Lies, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Meetings”/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner
Big little lies
We will never have fun seeing these women together, hugging each other as if their lives depended on it.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119194617-1024-robert-denior-dakota-fanning-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064689″ alt=” Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE
Hide and Seek
It's a father / daughter on-screen meeting for Robert De Niro and Dakota Fanning. They starred together Hide and Seek when Fanning was only 10 years old, in 2005.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119194250-1024-pedro-pascal-sophie-turner-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064687″ alt=”Pedro Pascal, Sophie Turner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
Rich Fury / Getty Images
game of Thrones
It's only been a few months since we last saw Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, but it's been six years since we saw the last of Oberyn Martell. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian now, but we will never get his game of Thrones death outside our heads TBH.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119194039-1024-stranger-things-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064685″ alt=”Stranger Things Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
Rich Fury / Getty Images
Strange things
This is just a sample of the full cast of Stranger Things that was present on the show, because everyone was nominated for the best set in a drama.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_634x1024-200119193838-1024-renee-zellwegger-catherine-zeta-jones-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1064676″ alt=”Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner
Chicago
The SAG 2020 awards came when Renee Zellweger Y Catherine Zeta Jones They were both guests.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119193952-1024-schitts-creek-sags-2020-reunions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064680″ alt=”Schitt & # 39; s Creek Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions”/>
John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE
Schitt & # 39; s Creek
What is your favorite season? AWARDS