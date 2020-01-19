The world powers will meet in Berlin to discuss the crisis in Libya | Libya News

Rival camps and their foreign sponsors will arrive in Berlin for a summit on Sunday to discuss ways to end the long-term war in Libya and avoid the nation ravaged by the conflict disintegrated into a "second Syria."

Germany and the United Nations hope to persuade Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt so that their opposition camps agree on a lasting truce in Tripoli, home of the internationally recognized government.

The presidents of Russia, Turkey and France should talk around 2:00 p.m. (1300 GMT). Leaders of both factions at war: the head of the Tripoli government, recognized by the UN, Fayez al-Sarraj and the renegade general Khalifa Haftar: It is also expected at the first meeting of this type since 2018.

Plus:

As with previous failed attempts, Haftar, who began a campaign to take Tripoli in April, will be the center of attention and Western powers hope to press him to continue a ceasefire that has been largely maintained for a week.

Haftar left for a Russian-Turkish summit on Monday, in contrast to rival Fayez al-Serraj, the internationally recognized prime minister, who signed a proposal for a lasting truce presented to both leaders.

The forces loyal to Haftar, a former general of the Muammar Gaddafi regime overthrown in 2011, intensified the conflict on Friday when members of the Allied tribes closed the eastern oil ports, reducing oil production by 800,000 barrels per day and paralyzing the Tripoli main source of income.

Germany will host a meeting to end the Libyan war

The measure was a protest against Turkey's decision to send troops to shore up the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Sarraj.

Focus on the truce

The measure underscored the devastating impact of what the UN has described as foreign interference, which the United Nations special envoy, Ghassan Salame, said he should stop.

"Libya needs all foreign interference to stop. That is one of the objectives of this conference," he told AFP on the eve of the meeting.

The UN expects all parties to sign a plan to refrain from interference and commit to a truce that will lead to a lasting end to hostilities, according to a draft of a final statement seen by AFP.

That document also urges all parties to re-commit to a highly violated UN arms embargo and raises the possibility of political talks between Libyans in Geneva at the end of the month.

If everything goes according to plan, the Berlin participants will hold a nightly press conference.

The one-day summit will also include US Secretary Mike Pompeo and European and Arab leaders.

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), fighters from Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Chad, and more recently Russian mercenaries. France has also provided some support.

A fighter loyal to the Government of the Libyan National Agreement (GNA) internationally recognized south of Tripoli on January 12 when a ceasefire was signed. A summit in Germany hopes to ensure a more lasting truce (Mahmoud Turkia / AFP)

That has led Turkey to rush to the rescue of Serraj by sending troops to Tripoli. Up to 2,000 Syrian civil war fighters have also joined the battle to defend the capital, a United Nations official said on Saturday.

"I want to say that it is an extension of the conflict throughout the region, and that it is increasingly like Syria, which is why the entire international community is gathering in Germany," said a senior official from the US state department. to journalists traveling with Pompeo.

Still, expectations were "moderate," the official added.

& # 39; Interfering actors & # 39;

Tarek Megerisi, a member of the North African and Middle East policy program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said there were no signs that Haftar supporters were pressuring him to stop the war.

"That means that getting the commitment to maintain this forum where all the interfering actors are in the form of monitoring committees would probably be the most valuable product that Germany could achieve," he said.

Libya has been affected by the fight between rival armed factions since Gaddafi was overthrown.

More recently, Sarraj's troops in Tripoli have been attacked since April by Haftar forces. On January 12, a fragile ceasefire was established, backed by Ankara and Moscow.

Underlining the risks involved, Maas from Germany said that "Europe and those players that have influence,quot; in the region have been called to Berlin, because "we have to make sure that Libya does not become a second Syria."

"The conference may be the first step towards peace for Libya," Maas told the Bild newspaper.

The leader of Libya, backed by the UN, Fayez al-Sarraj (left) and the eastern commander Khalifa Haftar (right). Haftar has shown confidence in the days before the meeting (Fethi Belaid and Ho / AFP)

On the eve of the Berlin talks, Erdogan of Turkey warned Europe to stay together behind the government of Sarraj, since the fall of Tripoli could leave "fertile ground,quot; for jihadist groups such as the Islamic State or Al-Qaeda group " get back on your feet ".

Erdogan also expressed fears in Europe that the 2015 refugee crisis will be repeated.

Accusing France in particular of sided with Haftar, Erdogan said leaving Libya to the commander would be a "mistake of historical proportions."

Haftar of Libya leaves Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement

France has denied supporting Haftar.

For Turkey, the fall of the GNA would run the risk of jeopardizing a maritime boundary agreement that the parties signed. It grants Ankara broad rights over the eastern Mediterranean, where the recent discovery of underwater gas reserves has triggered a struggle on the part of the coastal states.

But Haftar is backed by Turkey's fiercest regional rivals: Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Erdogan also accused Russia of sending mercenaries to help Haftar, as Moscow seeks to extend its influence in the region.

Meanwhile, the European Union is watching with increasing alarm the escalation of conflicts at its door while using Libya as a guardian who discourages migrants from crossing the Mediterranean.

The expert in Libya of the International Crisis Group, Claudia Gazzini, said the Berlin conference "could be a modest step forward,quot; on the road to peace.

"However, there is still a risk that some participants will simply pay attention to the diplomatic initiative, even as they continue to fuel a war from which they benefit."