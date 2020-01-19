The wonderful Mrs. Maisel wins big at the SAG Awards

Simply wonderful.

The whole cast of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel won one of the biggest prizes of the night at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, beating the sets of Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method Y Schitt & # 39; s Creek Win the outstanding performance of a set in a comedy series.

Speaking on behalf of the cast of the Amazon Prime series, the main women Alex Borstein Y Rachel Brosnahan, with Alex revealing for the first time that he actually voted for one of his competitors to win. In multiple categories!

"Vote for Flea bag. This is very strange. This makes no sense. I do not know what to say. "I'm going to take this home and make love to it through my Spanx hole," he said. "Does anyone else have anything to say? Honestly, this makes no sense. Flea bag It's brilliant. You are great. I didn't vote for Rachel, I didn't vote for Tony. This makes no sense. Wow. Someone else say something. "

And when Rachel took over, she used her time at the microphone to pay tribute to Brian Tarantina, his late co-star who played Jackie, the ceremonial master of the Gaslight comedy club.