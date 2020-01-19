The wonderful Mrs. Maisel wins big at the SAG Awards

Simply wonderful.
The whole cast of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel won one of the biggest prizes of the night at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, beating the sets of Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method Y Schitt & # 39; s Creek Win the outstanding performance of a set in a comedy series.
Speaking on behalf of the cast of the Amazon Prime series, the main women Alex Borstein Y Rachel Brosnahan, with Alex revealing for the first time that he actually voted for one of his competitors to win. In multiple categories!
"Vote for Flea bag. This is very strange. This makes no sense. I do not know what to say. "I'm going to take this home and make love to it through my Spanx hole," he said. "Does anyone else have anything to say? Honestly, this makes no sense. Flea bag It's brilliant. You are great. I didn't vote for Rachel, I didn't vote for Tony. This makes no sense. Wow. Someone else say something. "
And when Rachel took over, she used her time at the microphone to pay tribute to Brian Tarantina, his late co-star who played Jackie, the ceremonial master of the Gaslight comedy club.
"Obviously, this is a huge ensemble. We are very proud to be a part of it. This ensemble extends far beyond those seen on stage. We are missing … a really important part, Brian," he said. "We had an amazing time with him last year. Thank you very much for this. This is dedicated to him."
Tarantina died on November 2, 2019 at the age of 60, with his representative saying Persons"Brian had been sick lately. He was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recovering from what I think is a heart-related problem."
In addition to his work in Maisel, he also appeared in Gilmore girls Y Law.
He ended his part of the speech by saying: "Thanks to our cast directors, Jeannie, Meredith and Cindy, for bringing us all together. This is a mistake, but thanks."
Early in the night, star Tony Shalhoub he took home the trophy for the outstanding performance of a male actor in a comedy series, whilme MaiselThe female protagonists lost Flea bag& # 39; s Phoebe Waller Bridge in the outstanding performance of a female actress in a comedy series category.
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.