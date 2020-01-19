The US Army Mustang Battalion UU. Prepares to exercise on a large scale in Germany

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Mustangs) of Fort Hood, Texas, participated in real-fire exercises as part of their preparation for Combined Resolution XIII on January 16, 2020, according to the 241th Mobile Public Affairs detachment.

Combined Resolution XIII is an event of the Multinational Unified Land Operation led by the Department of Army Headquarters (HQDA) that exercises the United States Regionally Assigned Force (RAF) brigade in support of the Commands objectives Europeans (EUCOM). The purpose is to prepare the 2nd Combat Team of the Armored Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division together with 16 other associated and allied nations, with a total of more than 5,000 service members, to fight and win in the European Area of ​​Operations (AOR ).

The battalion M1A2 Abrams tanks were one of the main components of the battlefield during this real fire exercise.

"Everyone has the same job between the driver, the gunner, the loader and the tank commander," said the platoon leader of the Bravo Company, first lieutenant William Palanza. "It is your job to be experts in that job and overlap with everyone else's work. For example, the charger is right in front of the radios, so it is your job to be able to keep those radios while maneuvering because the driver has to focus on driving, the gunner focuses on scanning and trying to collect targets, while the TC (tank commander) focuses on maneuvering, as well as on reporting even higher. "

Each soldier has a vital role in ensuring that tank operations are a safe and successful exercise.

“I take a round and charge. You are supposed to complete this in less than seven seconds, but you can usually do it in four or five. I would say that the maximum participation time (for the M1A2) is up to one minute, the minimum, probably 15 seconds if you're really good, "said first-class soldier Dakota Mitchell, an M1A2 tank loader with Bravo Company.

Mitchell also talked about how training and participation in Combined Resolution XIII are carried out at a much faster rate than most Soldiers are accustomed to returning to the United States, and continued by saying: "Training in abroad is much better because you "are always touching the ground. As soon as we got here, we started with artillery, we also went to a real fire squad, a real fire company, and now we are here in the real fire battalion. "

Although the training is carried out at a very fast pace, the weather is not always favorable. Temperatures commonly fall below 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Not only is it more painful for soldiers trying to get used to the cold, but it also affects vehicles, batteries, maintenance, but they all performed quite well," said the first sergeant of Bravo Company. Chad Persinger. We are adapting to the weather, the terrain … this is a new terrain for many people. "

Persinger was also in charge of executing the evacuation of victims, another very important component for success or general failure on the battlefield. He accompanied the doctors and was responsible for giving the soldiers the care they needed.

During the live fire exercise, the soldiers had the task of submitting their Abrams tanks through a series of battlefield strategies.

“We have our two tank companies and our infantry company, as well as our mortars and our scouts. Basically, all the components of the battalion, as well as other units assigned to us, ”said Palanza. "We will make a movement to contact, a race to a key terrain. We move from that to a hurried defense, and after that we make the transition to an offensive attack, and we will break the obstacle of the enemy that is established."

As many nations are working together once again in a coordinated military manner, they have opportunities to see how their allied partners operate.

"Yesterday, during the live fire, we saw the Italians fire our version of the Paladin, so they fired some of those rounds on us and, honestly, it was impressive," Mitchell said. You could see the main cannon swinging back and then forward before firing the round. I wish I was in that system to see how it works. "

Allied soldiers not only admire the military hardware of others, but also take time to strengthen their relationships on a personal level.

“We have Italians here, we have Germans, a multitude of multinational military. I played ping pong with the Italians. You are trying to break the language barrier between us, and there are usually one or two in the group that can speak English, "Palanza said." I sat down with some Italian tankers, so they asked me about Abrams and vice versa. We talked about tanks of others and said that once we had finished in the field they wanted to go down to our motor pool to take a look, because they had never seen an Abrams before and this is an opportunity for them to see one of the best tanks in the world " .

Combined Resolution XIII is a continuous joint effort to develop preparedness and interoperability, promote regional stability and improve allied and associated relations.