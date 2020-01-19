The unlikely return of Boston Bruins Game 7 against Toronto Maple Leafs was named the game of the NHL decade

Toronto Maple Leafs fans should probably look the other way.

In what will surely bring painful memories for the Toronto faithful, the NHL has named the defeat of the Leafs Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on May 13, 2013, as their game of the decade. The game is notable for the epic collapse of Toronto in the decisive first round when they maintained a three-goal lead almost halfway through the third period only to allow four consecutive goals in an eventual 5-4 defeat in time Extra in Boston.

The goals of Nathan Horton of Boston, Milan Lucic and Patrice Bergeron forced the extra time, with the last two goals in the final 1:22 of the regulation. With the momentum firmly in the hands of the Bruins, Bergeron scored the dagger at 6:05 of the additional frame, sending the multitude of TD Garden to ecstasy and the amazing Leafs fans, thousands of whom were watching live on a big screen outside of what is now known as Scotiabank Arena – silently.

Needless to say, Bruins players were very excited.

"Sometimes, when you beat the boards, you look at the boy next to you because he jumps, you don't want to be cut, right?" Said the forward of the Bruins, David Krejci, quoted by NHL.com. "But at that time, there was so much adrenaline. Nothing mattered. Just go as fast as you can to the pile, jump on each other."

The Bruins went to the Stanley Cup final, where they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in a similar and surprising way, but their exploits in the first round had already made history.

As for the Leafs, they are still waiting to win their first playoff series in the era of the salary cap.