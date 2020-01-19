The underestimated role of Gini Wijnaldum in the success of Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa3359d3c3b89e051cf53d794321ea1c111% %MINIFYHTMLa3359d3c3b89e051cf53d794321ea1c112%







Liverpool Gini Wijnaldum is an underrated part of the team's success

Speaking to Sky sports Earlier this month, Jurgen Klopp was asked which of his Liverpool players could become a manager. He wasn't sure if any of them would want to do it, but one of the names he came up with was his midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

"Gini could surely do it if he wanted to," Klopp said.

Against Manchester United on Sunday, it was easy to see why.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Manchester United FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Manchester United

For now, Wijnaldum is still a player, and which player. But the evidence of the conscience that helps turn the games at his side was there in the 2-0 victory at Anfield: you just have to look beyond all the other stars on this side of Liverpool.

Wijnaldum did not score against United, although it was close. He finished expertly beyond David de Gea in the first half only to be judged offside by the narrowest margins. Liverpool's goals were scored by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

There was also no assistance for Wijnaldum. There is no surprise there, maybe. Unlike 13 of his Liverpool teammates, he has not yet registered an assist in any Premier League games this season. They were provided here by Trent Alexander-Arnold and, yes, even goalkeeper Alisson.

The last five, Alisson and the defense, were the heroes again.

There are seven clean sheets in a row for Liverpool. They have not relented in the Premier League since they won 5-2 against Everton in early December. But Klopp acknowledges that it is a team effort, praising the defense of his strikers during his post-match interview.

3:13 Reaction of Captain Jordan Henderson after Liverpool's victory Reaction of Captain Jordan Henderson after Liverpool's victory

Klopp himself clearly does not underestimate the role of any player in this Liverpool team, but it is too easy for others to ignore the midfield. That is why it was satisfying to see Jordan Henderson's efforts recognized with the prize for the man of the match against United.

I could have easily gone to Wijnaldum.

Without goal and without assistance. According to Opta, there are neither free spaces nor interceptions. Even his teammates in the midfield made many more tackles and recovered the ball more frequently than the Dutchman.

And yet, watching the game, seeing the positions he took and the way Wijnaldum maintained pressure on United, his influence should not be underestimated.

Klopp hinted at the press conference after the game when he talked about the problems posed to his team by the United system. "When we saw the alignment, it was very clear what they wanted to do," he said. "The children used the spaces really well."

Wijnaldum heat map of Liverpool's victory over Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer focused on closing some of the most obvious threats. Alexander-Arnold could have found Van Dijk from the corner, but the flying side actually tried fewer crosses from the open game than in any full game he has played at Anfield throughout the season. Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams denied him the usual space on that flank.

Instead, Liverpool looked to the other wing for weakness.

"We talked a lot about the accumulation of Shaw and Williams stopping that right side, but it is this left side of Liverpool that is causing the problems," Gary Neville said in a joint comment to Sky sports.

United closed the right flank for Liverpool to create left pass patterns

In the first half, more than twice as many attacks focused on Liverpool's left, as they doubled, sometimes tripled, to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The US side endured a steamy afternoon, but much of that was due to Wijnaldum positioning.

The opportunities for Liverpool were often in those interior spaces and it was the midfielder who found him, not only for his void goal, but again and again.

It was along that line of contact that he showed great strength in pushing Andreas Pereira to the ground from the beginning before moving away from Shaw. That small vision of his gifts brought strong cheers, followed by chants of his name from home supporters, a reminder that while Wijnaldum might be underestimated, he is certainly not an unknown hero in Anfield.

Shortly after, I was running in when Roberto Firmino fell short. It was typical of his conscience. There was even a subtle fingertip that told Andrew Robertson not to pass to him even when he ran behind, but to look at Sadio Mane, who was free inside him. That would have brought the second goal if Mane's touch had been a little better.

Wijnaldum places the ball beyond David de Gea just to see the goal discarded

There were some highlights of his. The nutmeg he made for Harry Maguire in the center circle will be reproduced by Liverpool fans for a while, one could imagine. Some may have preferred Fred's within their own half. Indifference personified.

But for the most part, his role was simply to retain the ball with his great body strength and take it to the field for his team. Just keep moving.

There is still a lot of talk about what this Liverpool midfield cannot do. Perhaps it is time that approach has shifted to what these world champions can do.

Even Fabinho's absence has not prevented them.

In fact, Wijnaldum's personal record in the last 12 months shows that he has been on the losing side only once in the 43 games he started for Liverpool at the time. That was the 3-0 loss as a visitor to Barcelona, ​​a result that seemed to be considered a personal insult since he proceeded to score twice to turn the game back.

The man who captained PSV for the Eredivisie title at the age of 24 has proven himself a leader, even if he doesn't have the bracelet in Liverpool.

Gini Wijnaldum is an important part of the Klopp team. And, who knows, I could even handle them one day.