The story of Aaron Rodgers vs. 49ers, from fandom to snub from the NFL Draft to the playoffs

Aaron Rodgers will play in his fourth NFC championship game as a starter when the Packers face the 49ers in the title game on Sunday. This could be the most personal Super Bowl opportunity for Rodgers.

Rodgers is a native of Chico, California, who grew up supporting the 49ers, and several of the key stories about his NFL career with Green Bay have involved San Francisco.

Those moments close when the Rodgers-led Packers play against the 49ers in the NFC championship for the first time.

The 49ers rejected Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft

Rodgers could have been the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, but San Francisco chose Alex Smith of Utah.

That led to a long wait in the green room for Rodgers, who was the second quarterback chosen with the No. 24 pick. Washington took Jason Campbell with the 25th pick to complete the first-quarter quarterbacks.

Rodgers took that snub draft as a snub. When asked if he was disappointed because the 49ers did not recruit him, Rodgers responded that he will surely be repeated several times on Sunday.

"Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be for not recruiting me."

Rodgers' dispute with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy involved 49ers

Mike McCarthy was the 49ers offensive coordinator in 2005, and became the Packers coach in 2006. But Rodgers never forgot San Francisco’s decision to recruit Smith, a decision McCarthy contributed to, even after Smith went on to play for the Chiefs. .

Take this example of Business Insider before the 2015 season.

"We played Kansas City in week 3," McCarthy said. "We won't survive the first half of that week without him saying something. I'm sure."

Rodgers and McCarthy had an impaired relationship at the time, and McCarthy was fired during the 2018 season. He is now the Cowboys coach.

Rodgers has a losing record against the 49ers

Including two postseason clashes, Rodgers has a 4-5 record against San Francisco.

Two of those games included Smith when he played for San Francisco. Green Bay won the first meeting with Rodgers as a starter 30-24 on November 22, 2009 at Lambeau Field, but Smith returned the favor in a 30-22 victory at the same spot on September 9, 2012.

Rodgers and the Packers lost to the 49ers in the playoffs in consecutive years after the 2012 and 2013 seasons, with both losses in the hands of the quarterback and coach combination of Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick. Green Bay lost 45-31 in San Francisco in the 2012-13 division and 23-20 in Lambeau Field in the 2013-14 wild card round.

Rodgers was 0-3 against the 49ers teams led by Harbaugh.

He is also 1-3 in four starts at Levi & # 39; s Stadium, and his only victory was a 17-3 victory on October 4, 2015.

Rodgers' last visit to the place in Santa Clara, California, did not go well.

49ers defeated Rodgers, Packers in week 12

San Francisco and Green Bay met on November 24 in a highly anticipated "Sunday Night Football,quot; showdown. The 49ers were 9-1, and the Packers were 8-2.

Green Bay did not do well. San Francisco jumped to a 23-0 lead at halftime in a 37-8 recess. Rodgers finished 20 of 33 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, the second lowest total of yards in his career at a start he didn't give up due to an injury.

The good news for Rodgers? Green Bay has not lost since then. The Packers won five consecutive games of the regular season to close 2019, and Rodgers led them to a 28-23 victory against the Seahawks in the NFC playoff division round.

Brett Favre was more successful against the 49ers

Everything Rodgers does in Green Bay is compared to his predecessor Brett Favre, who was 11-1 against the 49ers while he was with the Packers (and 12-2 against them in general).

Favre tormented San Francisco with a 4-1 postseason record; his only defeat came in the winning TD pass of a Steve Young game to Terrell Owens in the 30-27 thriller in the 1998-99 NFC wild card game.

The Packers came to the Super Bowl twice with Favre, and beat the 49ers in both playoff races.

Rodgers can match Favre by beating 49ers

Favre played in the NFC championship game four times in Green Bay, and had a 2-2 record in those games. One of those victories was a 23-10 victory against San Francisco in the 1997-98 NFC championship game. That is the only conference championship meeting between franchises.

Rodgers is 1-2 in the NFC championship games, and including Sunday's showdown, the four have been on tour. A victory against San Francisco would put Rodgers back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010-11, and give him a chance of what Favre never won: a second Super Bowl ring.

It is appropriate that Rodgers has to go through San Francisco to do so.