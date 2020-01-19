The Saracens relegated: Mark McCall confirms that the team will be divided | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML1e98d689d4dc8de63416e730321efc2411% %MINIFYHTML1e98d689d4dc8de63416e730321efc2412%

McCall: "Is Eddie Jones ready for people to play in the Championship?"





Former England prop player Jeff Probyn has criticized Premiership Rugby's "unprofessional,quot; handling of the Saracen salary cap scandal

The rugby director of the Saracens, Mark McCall, has confirmed that the squad of the two winners must separate after recognizing the "end of an era,quot; at Allianz Park.

The North London club, affected by the crisis, will be relegated from the Gallagher Premier League at the end of the season as punishment for violating the salary cap regulations.

When they were given the option of opening their books for a forensic audit and returning trophies for the triumphant years of 2018 and 2019 or accepting degradation to the Championship, they opted for the latter.

They had already received a deduction of 35 points and a fine of £ 5.36 million for exceeding the limit of £ 7 million for each of the last three seasons, but the patience of their rivals for attempts to reduce their salary bill is over.

The Saracens can at least defend their crown of the Champions Cup after defeating Racing 92 27-24 to reach the quarterfinals, but stars like Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and the Vunipola brothers may not be present beyond May.

The Saracens beat Racing 92 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup

"Of course there will be changes," said McCall, who confirmed that he would like to remain in the club.

"There is no doubt that the group of players we have in our team now will not be the same group of players that we have in the Championship next year. That's for sure."

"In many ways, this is the end of that era that dates back to the beginning of 2009. We have time to plan a new era, a new journey, and that is the optimistic way to see it."

We will also have to talk to Eddie Jones and see what he thinks, in terms of his established Saracen players and the youngest. Are you prepared for people to play in the Championship? Mark McCall

While England can choose players competing in the Championship, there are no precedents and McCall admits there will be discussions with Eddie Jones about what he wants from his stars.

The Saracens provided six starters for the final defeat of the South Africa World Cup last fall and would have been widely represented on the Warren Gatland 2021 Lions team if they had not descended.

England may choose to activate its exceptional circumstances rule to allow them to choose Farrell and Itoje, even if they have agreed to contracts to play in France or Japan.

Saracens seek urgent conversations with Jones and Gatland to shape discussions with their players.

"Each player has a slightly different situation," McCall said.

"We will also have to talk to Eddie Jones and see what he thinks, in terms of his established Saracen players and the youngest. Are you prepared for people to play in the Championship?

"Someone like Ben Earl would like to keep us in the club for the next five years, but he is so close to joining England's team that we have to see where Eddie's head is and where Ben's head is."

"There is a Lions tour at the end of next season, so we have to talk to Warren Gatland about what he would like about the Saracen players who are in conflict. There is a bit to do."

"It is important that we make decisions with the players, not for them. Keeping the players against their will will never work. We need to see how meetings go next week and see what some players think."

"The players were told on Friday morning that what happened was the probability. They have had 48 hours to think about it."

"They need to feel what they feel and it is possible that the way they feel within a few days is also different."

"We will meet with all the players next week to see how they feel. It will not be easy."

In a statement issued on Sunday, Saracens apologized unreservedly for the salary cap scandal and added "our goal is to rebuild trust," while club captain Brad Barritt offered a player's perspective.

"People have given their lives to this club, the best part of their career. Everyone is very disappointed. Everyone is devastated by that," Barritt said.

"This is something we have all grown up loving. In many ways, we don't do it to make money."