The SAG 2020 awards present the next generation of Fiji water girls

In each generation a Fiji Water Girl is born, a girl on the whole red carpet, a chosen one. She alone will exert the strength and ability to fight dehydration, camera flashes and celebrity forces; to stop the spread of his perspiration and increase his number. She is the Fiji water girl. Or should we say girls?
Kelleth Cuthbert It is so 2019, when a new crop of Fiji Water Girls stormed the red carpet at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday night, quenching the thirst of the attendees while wiping away the notable sweat of trying to perhaps go to the background of photos of some of the Hollywood movies big names
Just over a year ago, Kelleth became the unexpected star and the viral sensation in the Golden Globes of 2019, much to the dismay of many of the stars he deliberately photobombed, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, which actually felt so strongly that it took Instagram to eliminate any link it had with the water carrier.
The new Fiji Water Girls wore the same bold blue color that Kelleth wore (and matches the indigo color used in the Fiji logo) while obediently holding silver trays with water bottles with straws.
While Kelleth's blue dress was staggered with simple spaghetti straps, the new FWGs (great if we call her that) were V-cut and had a criss-cross pattern on the tulle skirt.
The names of the new 2020 Fiji Girls have not yet been reported. But in reality they are not the first ladies to represent the brand at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, since three weeks after Kelleth got the attention at the Golden Globes, the brand's new ambassadors were present at the SAG of 2019 .
"Welcome to the #SAGAwards! We are honored to be here on the silver carpet to hydrate the best on Earth on television and movies," said a brand tweet.
And after Kelleth appeared in the headlines, the new FWGs avoided entering the background of the photos of VIP guests.
This is one of the first appearances on the red carpet of the elegant watermark in the new year, since the 2020 Golden Globes like Icelandic Glacial were announced as the official water of the ceremony, which was held on January 5.
This new partnership could be due in part to the lawsuit filed by Kelleth against Fiji for the unauthorized use of his image and a Fiji counterclaim alleging that he was trying to extort money from the company for almost half a million dollars. (And the Golden Globes for the most unexpected drama are going to …)
But let's take a moment to remember remembering all the Kelleth photos of the Golden Globe Balloons 2019 … stay hydrated, people!
Jamie Lee Curtis
Was Knives outside Curtis when he discovered that she had been bombarded with a photopump, and turned to Instagram to express her frustration at being used to promote Fiji Water.
"I knew why there was a photographer prepared there and I walked away when I said out loud that I also didn't want to advertise," he explained at the time, adding that he had tried "to move away specifically from Fiji's flagrant promotions … where young women with their trays full of their products stood near a designated chamber. "
Richard Madden
But who was protecting the bodyguard?
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
The couple then engaged was too busy kissing to notice the sneak attack of Fiji Girl.
Amy Adams
Spon-con Y photopump? Now that is really the new American hustle
Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans
Wait, was Fiji Girl really the alien all the time? (We never saw The alienist.)
Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston
"He really tied the red carpet."
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
Casually trying to be chosen for the next directors project as …
Judy Greer
OK, she wasn't even trying to hide the fact that she was making a photopump in this one.
Lucy Boynton
the Political The star was not funny.
Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle
The wonderful Mrs. Fiji Girl just doesn't have the same tone.
Alyssa Milano
William H. Macy and Sofia Grace Macy
In retrospect, being photobombed was the least of his worries, right?
Jim Carrey
Fiji Girl misses an opp photo? You have to be Joking.
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
We assume Jim was so kind that Fiji Girl only had to photograph him twice!
Irena Medavoy and Carly Steel
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.