The SAG 2020 awards present the next generation of Fiji water girls

In each generation a Fiji Water Girl is born, a girl on the whole red carpet, a chosen one. She alone will exert the strength and ability to fight dehydration, camera flashes and celebrity forces; to stop the spread of his perspiration and increase his number. She is the Fiji water girl. Or should we say girls?

Kelleth Cuthbert It is so 2019, when a new crop of Fiji Water Girls stormed the red carpet at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday night, quenching the thirst of the attendees while wiping away the notable sweat of trying to perhaps go to the background of photos of some of the Hollywood movies big names

Just over a year ago, Kelleth became the unexpected star and the viral sensation in the Golden Globes of 2019, much to the dismay of many of the stars he deliberately photobombed, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, which actually felt so strongly that it took Instagram to eliminate any link it had with the water carrier.