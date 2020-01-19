The president of Ukraine said he would fight corruption. The resistance is fierce.

KYIV, Ukraine – Kateryna Rozhkova, the first deputy governor of the central bank of Ukraine, had just learned to live with the hundreds of protesters who beat metal bars and drums in front of her office when they started meeting every morning in front of her house.
If that were not enough, just before Christmas, a group of metals appeared in his house at full volume with funeral music in the company of a hearse drawn by horses and men dressed as the grim reaper.
Protesters presented themselves as part of a grassroots effort to oppose official corruption, but Rozhkova says they were nothing. She says they were sent by a billionaire accused of defrauding the government for $ 5 billion and that he is now locked in a fierce battle with the central bank of Ukraine.
"If there is such a reaction," Rozhkova said about the illegality he says the Ukrainian anti-corruption forces face, "it means there is a fight."
President Volodymyr Zelensky, comedian, comedy star and political neophyte, He catapulted the presidency of Ukraine last spring with the promise of sweeping the bleak network of money and influence of the country.
Now, when Zelensky faces the pressure of keeping his promises, he realizes that putting corrupt officials and oligarchs in his favor is much more difficult than satirizing them in his old television show, "Servant of the People."
Previous Ukrainian presidents came to power promising to fight corruption, but generally with the intention of using that pose as a cover for their own corrupt agreements, activists say. If Zelensky can prove that he is different from the previous leaders, it will be a decisive test for his presidency, and for the viability of Ukraine as a country that approaches the West.
To further complicate an already daunting task, Mr. Zelensky has been forced to deal with the consequences of the Trump administration's pressure campaign in Ukraine and the political trial trial in Washington that emerged from it.
In the past, Ukraine enjoyed the strong support of the United States in the fight against corruption and the war against Russian-backed separatists. Now, Ukrainians say Washington's message has become confusing, partly because Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and his Ukrainian allies see the West-backed Ukrainian anti-corruption reformers camp as their enemies.
"Giuliani came flying, instead of fighting corruption, he supported and met with all the corrupt people of the past," said Valeria Gontareva, former director of the central bank of Ukraine. "As a result, it is very difficult to say what message we now hear from the United States."
However, anti-corruption activists say they see signs of progress.
Mr. Zelensky's new attorney general is modernizing his office plagued with corruption and firing hundreds of prosecutors. A series of laws passed by the Zelensky parliamentary majority of months seeks to reform the justice system and criminalize the illicit enrichment of public officials. The president has even signed legislation Establish a procedure for your own political trial.
However, when it comes to enforcing the law, Mr. Zelensky's evidence is just beginning. The Ukrainian mafia, for example, is trying to bribe and threaten members of Mr. Zelensky's ruling bloc in Parliament to derail legislation to end organized crime, said a senior lawmaker, David Arakhamia.
"They meet them at home and say," We know where their parents live, "said Arakhamia, the leader of the Zelensky party in Parliament.
And just this week, the prime minister carefully chosen by Mr. Zelensky, Oleksiy Honcharuk, offered his resignation after the leak of what he said was a manipulated recording in which it is heard to say that the president has a "primitive,quot; understanding of the economy. Honcharuk attributed the leak to forces trying to undermine the anti-corruption momentum. Mr. Zelensky rejected his resignation.
Perhaps Mr. Zelensky's biggest challenge lies in his former patron, Ihor Kolomoisky, one of the oligarchs that Giuliani and her associates courted and the man Mrs. Rozhkova believes is responsible for trying to intimidate her and her colleagues.
Mr. Kolomoisky advanced Mr. Zelensky's career by putting "Servant of the People,quot; on his television channel. Now, returning from self-imposed exile in Israel and Switzerland, he hopes to regain control of a bank that the government confiscated from him, claiming that he and his business partner diverted him billions of dollars.
"Even more than recovering it, I want to punish the guilty party,quot; responsible for seizing the bank, Kolomoisky told the New York Times in November. "The culprit must be put on the spike and the death penalty must be returned to them."
In a recent telephone interview, Kolomoisky denied having anything to do with the protests against the central bank, which have been covered extensively on the television channel he owns and which are populated by people transported by buses with the logo of one of his businesses. He called Mr. Giuliani an "honorable person."
Gontareva, who nationalized Mr. Kolomoisky's bank, PrivatBank, in 2016, says he received a sample of the oligarch's methods last year. First, she was hit by a car while in London, where she lived at the time. Then, his house in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and his son's car were struck by incendiary attacks. She decided to stay in London in self-imposed exile.
Mr. Kolomoisky dismissed Ms. Gontareva's accusations, saying that "it must be sent to the asylum."
Mr. Zelensky needs to demonstrate to Western creditors of Ukraine that he takes serious prosecution of fraud on a large scale to guarantee billions of dollars in much-needed loans from the International Monetary Fund.
In the proceedings of political trial in Washington, Ukraine has been marred by accusations of corruption by Republicans and Democrats alike, fueling concerns that Kiev now faces a long-term challenge to obtain bipartisan support, even while continuing its conflict with neighboring Russia.
In the United States, "politicians are an extension of the electorate, and the electorate has already concluded that Ukraine is a corrupt country," said Oleksandr Danylyuk, who resigned as national security adviser for Zelensky in September. "In practice, I hope that the support of the United States will be minimal in the next year."
The new attorney general, Ruslan Ryaboshapka, this fall allowed a long-standing case against a different commercial magnate, Oleg Bakhmatyuk, who is also accused of diverting money from his bank. But the Ukrainian authorities have not filed such charges against Mr. Kolomoisky.
That has led to accusations that Zelensky is giving his media ally and former business partner special treatment, charges that both men deny.
But high-profile corruption cases "will not be credible until measures are taken against Kolomoisky," said Danylyuk, a former Zelensky advisor. "Bakhmatyuk will not cut it."
Mr. Kolomoisky denies having done anything wrong in the PrivatBank affair. Mr. Bakhmatyuk also denies acting badly.
However, Ukraine's problems extend beyond Mr. Kolomoisky. The mighty S.B.U. the intelligence agency continues to need changes to prevent it from intervening "in all areas of social life and business,quot; says the Anti-Corruption Action Center, a vigilance group. Instead of functioning as a Western intelligence service, the S.B.U. His critics say he can take advantage of his broad powers to extract bribes and exert undue influence in Ukraine.
"Right now, corrupt elites from various agencies are trying to understand how to operate under the new political realities in Ukraine," said the center's executive director, Daria Kaleniuk. "They are looking for who to bribe, with whom to negotiate."
A representative of Andriy Bohdan, Mr. Zelensky's chief of staff whom Mr. Bakhmatyuk blamed for his plight, did not respond to a request for comment.
Dmytro Sologub, deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said that the post-Soviet Ukraine was particularly vulnerable to corruption, even when compared to other post-communist European countries. Caught between European powers at war for centuries, the country has little legacy from its own trusted institutions.
"The system we are trying to change now was created and modified over the course of 25 years," Sologub said. "That raises the question of how much time it will take to change it."