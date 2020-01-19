The president of Ukraine said he would fight corruption. The resistance is fierce.

KYIV, Ukraine – Kateryna Rozhkova, the first deputy governor of the central bank of Ukraine, had just learned to live with the hundreds of protesters who beat metal bars and drums in front of her office when they started meeting every morning in front of her house.

If that were not enough, just before Christmas, a group of metals appeared in his house at full volume with funeral music in the company of a hearse drawn by horses and men dressed as the grim reaper.

Protesters presented themselves as part of a grassroots effort to oppose official corruption, but Rozhkova says they were nothing. She says they were sent by a billionaire accused of defrauding the government for $ 5 billion and that he is now locked in a fierce battle with the central bank of Ukraine.

"If there is such a reaction," Rozhkova said about the illegality he says the Ukrainian anti-corruption forces face, "it means there is a fight."