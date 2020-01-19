The parasite makes history with the important victory of the SAG awards

What is an awards show without making a little history?

Before the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards could conclude on Sunday, January 19, a final prize had to be delivered. And when Dan Y Eugene Levy (who were definitely not our hosts during the night, despite opening and closing the show) announced the cast that the Actor would take home for the outstanding performance of a set in a movie, the cast of Parasite He made his way into the record books by becoming the first foreign-language film in the 26-year history of the ceremony to win the award.

It was clear that the movie, directed by Bong Joon-Ho He had the Hollywood elite crowd on his side early in the evening when, when the cast presented his film as one of the great nominees of the night, they received a long standing ovation. But still, the victory seemed to the Korean cast by pleasant surprise. It really was a moment.