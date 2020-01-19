The parasite makes history with the important victory of the SAG awards

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner
What is an awards show without making a little history?
Before the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards could conclude on Sunday, January 19, a final prize had to be delivered. And when Dan Y Eugene Levy (who were definitely not our hosts during the night, despite opening and closing the show) announced the cast that the Actor would take home for the outstanding performance of a set in a movie, the cast of Parasite He made his way into the record books by becoming the first foreign-language film in the 26-year history of the ceremony to win the award.
It was clear that the movie, directed by Bong Joon-Ho He had the Hollywood elite crowd on his side early in the evening when, when the cast presented his film as one of the great nominees of the night, they received a long standing ovation. But still, the victory seemed to the Korean cast by pleasant surprise. It really was a moment.
Talking with assistance, star Song Kang-ho He accepted the award on behalf of his co-stars, telling the crowd: "Although the title is ParasiteI think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together. But to be honored with the best set award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven't created such a bad movie. I feel very honored to receive this award in front of such incredible actors that I admire. I will never forget this beautiful night. Thank you."
To take the actor home, the film overcame the tough competition of people like Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo RabbitY Once upon a time … in Hollywood.
This marks ParasiteThe second big victory after taking home the Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.
With six Academy Award nominations at the ceremony next month, including the Best Director and the coveted Best Film, it now seems that the South Korean film could disappear with some hardware at the end of the awards season.
