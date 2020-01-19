The ministry guitarist refutes the accusations of having sex with two minors

One of the women, Kelly Longoria, says that Sin Quirin visited her up to 20 times while she was still in high school and had sex with her many times after age 15.

Up News Info –

Ministry rocker Without Quirin He has been accused of having sex with minors before joining the band.

Kelly Longoria states that she was a 15-year-old high school student when she met the musician in 2002 at a Dope / Society 1 concert in San Antonio, Texas, when she told her she was 28 years old.

Nothing happened that night, but he kept in touch and visited the student up to 20 times while she was still in high school. In a police report submitted in 2017, Longoria said that she and Quirin, whom she later discovered that she was even older than he had made her believe, had sex many times, while she was a minor, starting when she was still 15 years old .

Longoria is one of the two women who told SPIN that they had sex with Quirin when they were minors after meeting him at the shows.

Quirin has denied having had sexual contact with Longoria or any other minor, but remembers meeting her and exchanging contact information, adding any subsequent social encounters that have occurred as a result of Longoria attending her concerts.

"Mr. Quirin did not start visiting Ms. Longoria in San Antonio," his lawyer, Randolph Ortega, told SPIN. "During this time, Society 1 toured several places in the United States. When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria attended the show as a guest."

In his police report, Longoria states that he first had sexual relations with the musician between "December 2002 and April 2003", and added: "There were approximately two meetings during that period of time and after that we had a relationship type & # 39 ; boyfriend-girlfriend & # 39 ;, even after being of age. I couldn't tell you how many times we had sex during that period of time. "

No criminal charges have been filed against Quirin.