The last look of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is perfect to overcome the cold this winter

The next release of Streetradcer 3D by Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is scheduled to hit theaters on January 24, 2020. The film has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is a dance movie. Shraddha and Varun were pressed together last night when the duo returned to Mumbai after promoting their movie. The last airport of Varun and Shraddha seems elegant.

While you turned your heads in a pair of jeans, a crisp white T-shirt and an ash-colored coat, Shraddha Kapoor looked super stylish in a black leather dress, which she combined with a black and white plaid coat. Check out his latest photos below.