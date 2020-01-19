"The gum mogul,quot; of the Lotte group, Shin Kyuk-ho, dies at 98

SEOUL, South Korea – Shin Kyuk-ho, who built a chewing gum business in the hugely successful Lotte Group in South Korea and Japan, just to see his children fight over the corporate empire, died Sunday in Seoul. I was 98 years old.
The company, the fifth largest commercial conglomerate in South Korea, announced the death of Mr. Shin, its founder. The cause of his death was not reported, but he had been hospitalized in Seoul in recent days for ailments that accompanied old age.
Shin was the last of the founders of poverty to the wealth of the main family conglomerates of South Korea, or chaebol, and his death represented the end of an era for South Koreans. Charismatic chaebol magnates such as Mr. Shin were credited with the engineering of the dramatic industrialization that transformed the country into one of Asia's main economies after the destruction of the Korean War in the 1950s.
Like other founders of chaebol, Mr. Shin's beginnings were humble.
He was born in a rural village in Ulsan, in the southeast of what is now South Korea, in 1921, when the country still languished under the colonial rule of Japan. He was the eldest son of a family with 10 children.
The young Mr. Shin had a literary inclination and longed to become a novelist. He was raising pigs in his village after graduating from an agricultural high school when he decided to save a boat to Japan in 1941 to pursue a literary career there.
In Tokyo, he delivered milk and newspapers during the day while attending college at night. Its first commercial company would be in Japan, a factory that produces cutting oil, a lubricant used in metallurgy, was destroyed in an Allied bombing during World War II.
Mr. Shin never became a novelist, but he named his first successful business, a company that sold chewing gum, Lotte after Charlotte, the female character in Wolfgang von Goethe's novel "The Sorrows of Young Werther." Mr. Shin was especially proud of Lotte's name, calling him "the best option in my life."
Shin began selling Lotte gum in 1948, after seeing American soldiers in the postwar period in Japan handing gum to children. It was an instant success, and Lotte soon expanded to chocolate and other sweets, as well as commerce and real estate.
Although prosperous in Japan, Mr. Shin never forgot his roots. He retained his Korean citizenship and lived in both countries, traveling between the two. As soon as South Korea and Japan established diplomatic ties in 1965, he began investing in his home country, building hotels and department stores in Seoul.
Lotte helped generate and then benefited from a growing consumer culture in South Korea as the middle class expanded with the rapid growth of an export-driven economy.
In the 1980s, Lotte executives objected when Shin began building Lotte World, a hotel, shopping center and amusement park complex in Jamsil, then a sandy desert in southern Seoul. They said there was no market there.
But Mr. Shin correctly predicted that Lotte World would attract so much crowd that the area would have chronic jams.
Today, Lotte is a household name in South Korea, with 90 affiliates that together generate 100 billion won, or $ 86 billion, in annual income. The name refers to hotels, department stores and apartment buildings, as well as national chains of shopping centers, theme parks, cinemas, duty-free shops, coffee shops and fast food restaurants.
Shin fulfilled his last promise for his home country: to build the tallest building in South Korea, when Lotte completed his 123-story Lotte World tower in Jamsil in 2017.
"His generous investment in his homeland devastated by the war and his dedication helped rebuild South Korea and lay the foundations for its economic prosperity," the Federation of Korean Industries, a lobby for large companies, said in a statement on Sunday. . .
Despite his success, Mr. Shin's reputation was tarnished in his last years.
While he involved his children in the administration of the company, he maintained his real control, never establishing a clear apparent heir.
When he entered dementia, two children, his eldest son, Dong-joo, who had been put in charge of the Lotte operation in Japan, and another son, Dong-bin, in charge of Lotte in South Korea, began a winning fight for the leadership of the Lotte empire, accusing each other of financial irregularities. Shin Dong-bin, now president of the Lotte Group, emerged victorious, organizing a coup d'etat that dethroned his father as chairman of the board of directors of the holding company of Lotte.
But the brothers' disputes led to an investigation by South Korean prosecutors, which in turn resulted in the accusation of Mr. Shin 2016, the two children and other family members for embezzlement, evasion of taxes and other charges.
A fragile Mr. Shin appeared in court, in a wheelchair and with a cane, but seemed unable to understand what was happening.
“Am I charged? Who accused me? I own everything in Lotte! ”He said at a hearing in 2017. He threw a microphone and held his cane while his lawyers escorted him out of the courtroom by order of the judge.
Mr. Shin was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement and other charges. But the Seoul court decided not to imprison him because of his poor health. His son Shin Dong-bin was convicted of misappropriation of funds and abuse of trust, but Lotte was allowed to execute after his 20-month prison sentence was suspended.
Mr. Shin's first wife, who was Korean, died young, leaving Mr. Shin with a daughter, Shin Young-ja. Then he married a Japanese woman, with whom he had both children. Mr. Shin also had a de facto marriage with a former Miss Lotte contest winner in South Korea. They had a daughter, Shin Yoo-mi.