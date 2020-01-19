"The gum mogul,quot; of the Lotte group, Shin Kyuk-ho, dies at 98

SEOUL, South Korea – Shin Kyuk-ho, who built a chewing gum business in the hugely successful Lotte Group in South Korea and Japan, just to see his children fight over the corporate empire, died Sunday in Seoul. I was 98 years old.

The company, the fifth largest commercial conglomerate in South Korea, announced the death of Mr. Shin, its founder. The cause of his death was not reported, but he had been hospitalized in Seoul in recent days for ailments that accompanied old age.

Shin was the last of the founders of poverty to the wealth of the main family conglomerates of South Korea, or chaebol, and his death represented the end of an era for South Koreans. Charismatic chaebol magnates such as Mr. Shin were credited with the engineering of the dramatic industrialization that transformed the country into one of Asia's main economies after the destruction of the Korean War in the 1950s.

Like other founders of chaebol, Mr. Shin's beginnings were humble.

He was born in a rural village in Ulsan, in the southeast of what is now South Korea, in 1921, when the country still languished under the colonial rule of Japan. He was the eldest son of a family with 10 children.