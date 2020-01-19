The Crown wins its first best dramatic TV drama at the SAG Awards

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
The crown finally experienced coronation by the Screen Actors Guild.
After spending two years walking away empty-handed simply as nominees in the outstanding performance of a set in a dramatic series at the SAG Awards (and a year off), Netflix's historical drama received top honors on Sunday, January 19 for his transition year, he saw original stars Claire Foy, Matt Smith Y Vanessa Kirby replaced with new stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies Y Helena Bonham Carter while the show followed Queen Elizabeth until middle age.
In hand to accept the actor on behalf of his cast was Bonham Carter. Flanked by co-stars Josh O & # 39; Connor Y Erin Doherty, the former princess Margaret began her speech by addressing her son Billy Raymond Burton. "My son is here and obviously winning means nothing, Bill. It's about participating," he emphasized, before admitting. "It's very nice to win."
After consulting with his castmates to see if they would like to speak, he continued: "I regret that there are only three of us here. Actually, there are 249 members of The crown cast but not everyone could come here. And we are all working, like, tomorrow, so we leave in about five minutes. But thank you very much. Obviously, we are all here for the good work of other people. I think it would be nice to thank Nina Gold who chose us and, obviously, we wouldn't be anywhere without the words. So, (Peter) Morgan. Thanks for your genius. And the left bank, Netflix. "
He concluded with a few words about the dream job that acts in the historical drama. "It's the most fun job and I'm surprised that we get an award in addition to the fun of doing it. And it's our privilege to be in this great show. I've had the best time of my life, I think we've all done it. And it's really as good as it looks, this program. I really recommend it, if you want a job. It's amazing how well this happened and it's for Suzanne Mackie Y Andy Harrie. I would appreciate everyone else, but everyone is asleep at home, so it doesn't make much sense. And Netflix, I love you so much. Lots of love. Thank you."
To take home the highest honor, the show beat a tough competition that included the casts of Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale Y Strange things.
Congratulations!
