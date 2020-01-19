The co-creator of & # 39; Friends & # 39; admit that the draft meeting is & # 39; very complicated & # 39;

WENN / Nicky Nelson

In a new interview, Marta Kauffman is being pressured on the circulation of reports that suggest that she, David Crane and the original cast have met to discuss a possible meeting for HBO Max.

Up News Info –

The "Friends" meeting project planned by HBO is proving "complicated" for co-creator of the Marta Kauffman series.

In November (19), the reports suggested that the cast, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc Y David Schwimmer, along with creators Kauffman and David Crane, were discussing a possible meeting for the HBO Max streaming site.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kauffman confessed that he is still in the early stages.

"If it happens, we will definitely be involved in it, but I don't know," he said. "It's complicated … It's a very complicated thing to do."

<br />

Kevin Reilly, Content Director of HBO Max, also addressed the proposed project at the winter press event of the Television Critics Association of the broadcast service on Wednesday (January 15), explaining: "There is interest everywhere , and yet it seems we can't quite align that interest to press the button. "

He added: "Today, unfortunately, it is still a maybe."