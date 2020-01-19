The children's storyteller who helps Taiwan separate facts from fiction | Taiwan News

Taipei, Taiwan – Storyteller for children Billion Lee is at the forefront in the battle against online misinformation that worries him is undermining the democracy of Taiwan, one of the most vibrant in Asia.

As co-founder of Cofacts, a collaboration platform, the 29-year-old helps people verify videos and stories they share on LINE, the Japanese instant messaging application that has about 21 million monthly users, both businesses and individuals. governed island.

"The Taiwanese are not clear about the difference between fact and opinion, that is not in our education," said Lee.

Created in 2016, Cofacts is designed as a chatbot and receives around 250 questionable messages for verification every week.

Each story or video is compared to the growing database of the platform of similar articles or videos that have already been verified, as well as online tools before sending the result to the sender.

Most of the fact-checking editors are volunteers who collaborate in each consultation.

Concerns about disinformation, particularly from mainland China, have increased since President Tsai Ing-wen took office for the first time in 2016 and China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory, The pressure on his government increased. It was returned this month for a second term in a landslide.

Ming-Yeh Rawnsley, an associate researcher at the Taiwan SOAS Study Center in London and founding editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Taiwan Studies, said it was relatively easy to spread fake news in Taiwan due to the popularity of social networks. media platforms and messaging applications such as LINE with its group chat functions.

Line is very popular in Taiwan and many share photos and information in the Japanese messaging application (File: Toru Hanai / Reuters)

"The news that they (the people) distributed through their own social networks was more about articles related to the elections," Rawnsley told Al Jazeera. "Social networks become fertile ground for erroneous information and partial information."

& # 39; Main objective

Analysts have said that China is targeting the island's media.

"China is actively spreading false and misleading information abroad, with Taiwan as one of its main objectives," wrote the V-Dem Institute of the University of Gothenburg in its Annual democracy report V-Dem 2019, which was published in May last year.

"By circulating misleading information on social networks and investing in Taiwanese media, China seeks to interfere with Taiwan's internal policy and design a complete unification," the report adds.

In June, thousands took to the streets of the capital to protest against the presence of the so-called & # 39;red media in Taiwan, publications that are said to be influenced by China. Last month, parliament passed a law against infiltration, legislation to counteract the influence of the continent on island politics through illegal financing of the media and politicians.

Lee de Cofacts said he suspected that some of the fake news they discovered originated on the continent because the publications used different words and simplified Mandarin, in contrast to Taiwan's traditional script.

But it is not just China.

In the period leading up to the elections this month, it was discovered that some misinformation originated in Taiwanese politicians and their political supporters.

Roy Ngerng, a researcher at the Center for Policy Research and Risk Society of the National Taiwan University (NTU), who studies the issue, said that identity policies are key to the dissemination of such misinformation given the clearly defined division between those who identify more as Taiwanese and those who identify more with China.

"Depending on their political alignment, they would fall prey to the type of disinformation based on their political beliefs, although it is clear that the disinformation that the pro-KMT field is spreading is more widespread," he told Al Jazeera. The KMT or Kuomintang is the pro-Chinese match of Taiwan

Supporters of Han Kuo-yu, the pro KMT electoral candidate from China. Scholars say Taiwan's clear political identities help fuel the spread of misinformation (File: Ng Han Guan / AP Photo)

On an island that was governed by martial law between 1949 and 1987, Ngerng added that some were also adapting to the democratic environment.

"Some of the previous generation that grew up under an authoritarian regime are more polarized and less critical of the news they absorb, and are more entrenched in taking political parties," Ngerng said.

"They tend to be faithful to specific television channels based on their political affiliation," he added.

As of 2018, Taiwan had five terrestrial television stations, 65 cable television operators and 252 newspaper editors, governed by the Radio and Television Law, which is supposed to guarantee media independence and professionalism.

Taiwan election seen as referendum on China's influence

According to Reporters Without Borders, Taiwan ranks second after South Korea in Asia-Pacific in terms of media freedom and ranks 42nd.North Dakota from 180 countries and territories in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index.

& # 39; Susceptible to misinformation & # 39;

Concerns about fake news have increased throughout the region, and around the world, as the political debate has moved online and on social media and messaging applications.

In Singapore, the Online Counterfeit and Tamper Protection Act (POFMA) entered into force in October, giving the government the power to order corrections to be placed alongside publications deemed false.

Critics questioned whether the government, which has been in power since the 1960s and has all but six of the 89 seats elected in parliament, I really should make that decision.

You have already placed several orders., even against opposition politicians, and now he faces a court case filed by the Singapore Democratic Party after a minister ordered the opposition partycorrection & # 39; next to One of his publications.

The people learn How to detect and report false suspicious news at an event organized by a Taiwanese NGO called Fake News Cleaner in December (Ben Blanchard / Reuters)

In Thailand, the government established a center of & # 39; fake news & # 39; Last November, while Vietnam has a cybersecurity law that has been used against people who make critical comments on social media.

But other countries are reluctant to adopt such legislation for fear of undermining democracy that they say they are trying to protect.

Malaysia last year repealed the False News Law presented by the previous government a few weeks before the 2018 elections, and Taiwan, although it passed the law against infiltration, may not want to introduce more regulations.

"This contravenes the very principle of freedom of expression and human rights in a democracy," said Ngerng of NTU.

"Greater education and media literacy are better tools to address misinformation if the goal is to promote democratic thinking and development," he said.

Lee hopes that Cofacts will contribute in some way to help the people of Taiwan be more demanding with the information they receive and verify its authenticity before sharing it.

But he also knows that fact verification is likely to become more challenging as technologies go online and make it increasingly easy to create and disseminate questionable content.

"You know these new media, the new (YouTube) channels, the new information is changing, so we have to pay more attention to this (change)," said Lee.

"We look forward to helping."