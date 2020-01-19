The children of Charlize Theron consider the Oscar nomination & # 39; a waste of time & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

During an appearance on & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live! & # 39 ;, The actress of & # 39; Bombshell & # 39; He also tells how his children felt when they discovered that he had lost in the Golden Globes and Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Up News Info –

Charlize TheronChildren have no hope when it comes to their chances of victory at the 2020 Oscars.

The 44-year-old woman is nominated for the Best Actress award for her role in "Bomb"But, after losing at the Golden Globes and the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, their children have no hope of success.

"It has been an exciting couple of weeks," Charlize told the US night host. Jimmy Kimmel. "I was nominated for a Golden Globe. I was nominated for a Critics & # 39; Choice … Spoiler alert: I didn't win."

Then he confessed that his children felt "a mixture of super sad and a little angry" when they discovered that he lost in both awards, explaining: "They were upset. The little one was like, & # 39; Well, I really wanted to win you", like angry, and my eight year old son was pure disappointment. "

She continued: "Then, when the Oscar nominations arrived, it was the third time they seemed … now they suspect … They just say: & # 39; Will you win this time? & # 39; And I said: & # 39 ; You know, listen, there's a good shot that I'm probably not going to win & # 39; and my oldest son just said: & # 39; Well, this sounds like a waste of time & # 39; ".

<br />

The Oscars 2020 will be held on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.