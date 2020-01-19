The cast of parasites gets a standing ovation at the SAG 2020 Awards

The cast of Parasite It is receiving its deserved moment in the spotlight at the SAG 2020 Awards.

Bong Joon-Ho He stood up and recorded the cast on his phone as a proud father would, as the audience gave them a long and impressive applause. Choi Woo-shik, Lee Sun Gyun, Park so-dam, Song Kang-ho Y Lee Jeong-eun He then described his black comedy before presenting a clip of his nominated movie. While the camera looked at the public, big names like Renee ZellwegerThey were seen giving them a big ovation.

"The movie, Parasite, is a dark comedy, a thriller and a powerful metaphor. It represents a class struggle that takes place, all under one roof, where some do not even know that there is a struggle. When watching the movie, it's possible that your loyalty to our characters will change. And question who exactly are the heroes and who are the villains? "They shared, taking turns." And when you leave the cinema, you still haven't decided on an answer. "

Then, Choi said in English: "We are very honored to be nominated tonight for the distribution of a film. This is Parasite".