The cast of parasites gets a standing ovation at the SAG 2020 Awards

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
The cast of Parasite It is receiving its deserved moment in the spotlight at the SAG 2020 Awards.
Bong Joon-Ho He stood up and recorded the cast on his phone as a proud father would, as the audience gave them a long and impressive applause. Choi Woo-shik, Lee Sun Gyun, Park so-dam, Song Kang-ho Y Lee Jeong-eun He then described his black comedy before presenting a clip of his nominated movie. While the camera looked at the public, big names like Renee ZellwegerThey were seen giving them a big ovation.
"The movie, Parasite, is a dark comedy, a thriller and a powerful metaphor. It represents a class struggle that takes place, all under one roof, where some do not even know that there is a struggle. When watching the movie, it's possible that your loyalty to our characters will change. And question who exactly are the heroes and who are the villains? "They shared, taking turns." And when you leave the cinema, you still haven't decided on an answer. "
Then, Choi said in English: "We are very honored to be nominated tonight for the distribution of a film. This is Parasite".
It is clear that much of the crowd has seen the Korean movie, as they should, as they are responsible for voting for the SAG Awards. This prolonged applause gives Joon-ho fans a glimmer of hope that they will in fact win the Outstanding Ensemble award in One More Movie.
Even if they don't win tonight's show, there's a great chance they'll take home an award at the 2020 Oscar Awards. They were nominated for six awards: Best Film, International Feature Film, Production Design, Original Screenplay, Direction and film edition And they have already made history, since it is the first time that a Korean filmmaker is nominated for Best Director. "We weren't expecting all these nominations, so it's great that we saw a very good result," Bong told E! News the morning of the announcement, adding that it was particularly special to be "recognized for the trade of this film,quot; with the nominations for Best Production Design and Best Edition.
In addition, Joon-Ho has already won the Best Director award at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, although he tied with 1917 director Sam Mendes. However, it was well deserved.
Congratulations to the spectacular cast!
To see who takes gold home in real time, check out the full list here!
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.