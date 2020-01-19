The best offers of Nordstrom & # 39; s MLK Day Sale 2020

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

With a long weekend of MLK Day ahead, many stores offer huge discounts on mid-season sales, and start them now, so you can stock up earlier this year. If you want to spray your wardrobe with some new designer threads, splurge on that elegant suitcase you've been looking at or update your bedding by 2020, look no further because it's always trustworthy Nordstrom It is having significant discounts on clothing, skin care and beauty, bags, decoration and home furnishings and more from a 25% -40% discount NOW until January 20.

From the Tory Burch cross bags to the Paolo Line-free wedges and the Mac Cosmetic lucky star lipstick kits, there are many hot items all severely marked. Why not add some statement accessories or the latest and best kitchen aids to start a new and more efficient (and elegant) you!

We have selected ten of our favorites from the sale then check them out.