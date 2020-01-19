The best offers of Nordstrom & # 39; s MLK Day Sale 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11
<pre><pre>Nordstrom biannual offer: your guide to the best offers

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

With a long weekend of MLK Day ahead, many stores offer huge discounts on mid-season sales, and start them now, so you can stock up earlier this year. If you want to spray your wardrobe with some new designer threads, splurge on that elegant suitcase you've been looking at or update your bedding by 2020, look no further because it's always trustworthy Nordstrom It is having significant discounts on clothing, skin care and beauty, bags, decoration and home furnishings and more from a 25% -40% discount NOW until January 20.

From the Tory Burch cross bags to the Paolo Line-free wedges and the Mac Cosmetic lucky star lipstick kits, there are many hot items all severely marked. Why not add some statement accessories or the latest and best kitchen aids to start a new and more efficient (and elegant) you!

We have selected ten of our favorites from the sale then check them out.

Wedge booty without laces Paolo Amanda Line

A crispy platform sole earthes a sporty and elegant booty with windy perforations and elastic straps over the cutouts on the sides. Available in four unique colors.

Tory Burch Perry Bombe leather shoulder bag

The distinctive double T logo is stamped on the front of this small bag made of richly pebbled leather and finished with an optional cross strap. Also available in orange.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

MAC Cosmetics Lucky Stars lipstick kit

What it is: a fortune-filled kit that includes three pleasing mini lipsticks for the public housed in a dazzling bag for a cinematic impact.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

Free People's Ottoman Tunic

Wrap yourself in the fresh texture of this large tunic attached with a very ribbed Ottoman knit fabric. Also available in cream and royal blue.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

Ralph Lauren quilted parka with faux fur trim

The arched princess seams sculpt the classic silhouette of a long quilted parka with a channel topped with a fluffy hood with faux fur trim.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

UO BDG belt flood jeans

An accompanying belt enhances the retro appeal of these wide leg elastic jeans.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

Sam Edelman Winona Bootie

Subtle western-inspired overlays on the front of this cute little dog in a boot designed with a pointed toe, a cool stacked heel and an elastic covered cord. Available in a variety of colors.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

BP. Launch of woolly faux fur

Snuggle up and get comfortable with a plush blanket that is as soft and warm as your favorite sweatshirt. Also available in cream.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

Nordstrom at home Chloe Duvet Cover

Made of dreamy cotton gauze in a variety of versatile solids, a shabby-chic duvet cover is beautifully textured with a collected and collected medallion design. Also available in aqua.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

Briggs & Riley Sympatico – 27-inch expandable roller packaging box

This well-designed packing case is perfect for the jetset globetrotter. Also available in red.


Nordstrom MLK Sale

Check out more excellent MLK Day sales from Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Shopbop!

—Published originally on January 16, 2020 at 4:30 a.m. PT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here