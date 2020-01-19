The American Express: Andrew Landry gets a dramatic victory | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML869c701ced78eed67699b37e33dc85a811% %MINIFYHTML869c701ced78eed67699b37e33dc85a812%





Andrew Landry held on to victory in California

%MINIFYHTML869c701ced78eed67699b37e33dc85a813% %MINIFYHTML869c701ced78eed67699b37e33dc85a814%

Andrew Landry recovered from a nine-lap collapse to get a second PGA Tour title with a dramatic victory at The American Express.

Landry made birdies in his last two holes to close a five below 67 and claim a two-stroke victory at the Stadium Course in La Quinta, after having wasted a much greater advantage during a final round full of events.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Abraham Ancer fired a joint low round of Day 63 to claim second place in 24 under co-leader Scottie Scheffler during the night, with Bud Cauley three more hits in the fourth draw alongside Sepp Straka of Austria.

Ancer entered the final round six strokes of the leader

Landry started the day tied for the lead, but rolled on a 15-footer footer in the third and added consecutive gains from the sixth, before starting his lap nine with three consecutive birdies to briefly go six ahead.

The 32-year-old made a 50-foot triple in the 13th to publish the first of three consecutive bogeys and open the tournament once again, allowing Ancer to close the gap by following a front 31 with birdies in the 11th and 14th.

Landry's previous victory came at the Valero Texas Open 2018

Ancer took advantage of pair five 16 and exhausted a foot of 25 feet in pair three to the side to move alongside Landry, before closing his card with a pair of two putts to set the club's goal.

Landry finished his bogey career with a pair of tap in the 16th and drilled a six-foot birdie in the next to take a one-shot lead to the last, where he doubled his winning lead with a closing birdie.

PGA Tour Golf Live

Scheffler finished the week with a two below 70, while Rickie Fowler fell in a tenth place after mixing three birdies with two bogeys in a final round 71.