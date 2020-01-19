Tennessee Titans 24-35 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes shines when the Chiefs arrive at the Super Bowl | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLc311f3a7391307951f42ad20950b5efa11% %MINIFYHTMLc311f3a7391307951f42ad20950b5efa12%

Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and led his team in yards on the ground.





Patrick Mahomes stood out in the air and on the ground for the Chiefs when they reserved their place in Miami

Patrick Mahomes inspired the Kansas City Chiefs to a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans when they first reached the Super Bowl in 50 years.

The third-year quarterback finished 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns, as well as rushing to reach 53 yards and another score, which helped improve the championship game record for head coach Andy Reid to 2- 5.

Titans runner Derrick Henry limited himself to 69 yards on the ground for a touchdown after registering at least 180 in each of his last three games. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 21 of 31 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Greg Joseph's 30-yard field goal gave the Titans the lead in a seven-play opening course after a 37-yard catch by rookie catcher A.J. Brown.

The Chiefs were excluded in their opening attempt in response after Mahomes was fired by Kamalei Correa for a two-yard loss.

Tannehill had a scare in his next possession when Bashaud Breeland broke a pass to Corey Davis, who came up with the ball claiming interception. After a new review of the play, the decision was overturned after it became clear that the Chiefs' cornerback had lost control as he descended.

Tennessee would make the most of that break, turning a quarter and two and expanding its lead with a four-yard touchdown run by Henry in a first and goal set by Tannehill's 22-yard pass to Jonnu Smith.

The Chiefs had not helped themselves before on the trip, granting consecutive sanctions for a neutral zone infraction and an invasion, respectively.

The hosts responded immediately when Tyreek Hill picked up Mahomes' transfer before running to the left side of the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown after Kevin Byard had cost the Titans a retention penalty.

That culminated a campaign in which the Chiefs became the first team to become fourth against Mike Vrabel's team this postseason.

In an attempt to keep Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense off the field, the Titans threw a 15-play, 75-yard play that lasted more than nine minutes that ended with Tannehill throwing a one-yard trick pass to right tackle Dennis Kelly

During that tour, the Titans had converted a third and 22 situation, with the 10-yard pass from Tannehill to Brown combined with a welcome called defensive pass interference.

Mahomes returned with a 20-yard laser to Hill, who ran to the final zone on a five-play route to close the deficit at 17-14 after Harrison Butker's extra point.

The Titans were forced to clear on their next trip, before Mahomes produced a moment of magic with an improvised 27-yard touchdown race during which he deflected a diving tackle and rode two more to reach the final zone. In doing so, he gave the Chiefs a 21-17 lead in half after Butker's extra point to limit a 86-yard nine-play run.

The defense of the Dean Pees Titans prevented the Chiefs from increasing their advantage after the break, forcing a clearance at the end of a 10-play unit that had included four incompletes thanks to excellent field coverage.

Having held the Titans in a clearing in response, Kansas extended their lead to 11 on a 13-play course that included 10 unusual runs, the last of which saw Damien Williams advance from three yards in a second and goal. Butker's kick was good once again.

The bosses were in command and an increasingly loud arrowhead knew it. Such was his momentum that Tanoh Kpassagnon dismissed Tannehill for a loss of eight yards on the next trip, with Tennessee forced to clear in fourth and 15.

A Mahomes clinic continued in a third and six later in the fourth quarter when he escaped from his pocket before throwing a ball 60 yards deep to an open Watkins, which ran to the house to approach Miami.

However, Vrabel's invention was not deterred, and the Titans head coach kept things interesting with a false quarter-eight that saw Brett Kern move on to Amani Hooker for 28 yards.

Four plays later, Tannehill located Anthony Firkser for a 22-yard touchdown, the Titans opted for the field goal instead of the two-point attempt despite scoring two goals.

Consecutive penalties of the Titans, including pass interference against Tramaine Brock, helped the Chiefs to bite the clock to leave Tennessee down by 11 points and with no waiting times in the two-minute warning.

The Chiefs' defense ended in style, firing Tannehill for a loss of 17 yards in a desperate quarter and six, finishing what will still be considered a remarkable season for both him and the Titans, independently.