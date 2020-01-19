Home Entertainment Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is ready to cross the crore mark Rs...

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is ready to cross the crore mark Rs 150 at the box office

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, is based on the life of Maharashtra's military leader, Tanaji Malusare. The film opened well at the box office and is currently in its second week. After earning around Rs 120 crore during its first week, the film earned Rs 10.06 crore on the second Friday and Rs 16.36 crore on the second Saturday, which makes the grand total a huge Rs 145.33 million rupees

The film is ready to cross the crore mark of Rs 150 at today's box office. Tanhaji closed the horns with Deepika Padukone and the protagonist of Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak, and surpassed the latter's collections. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.

