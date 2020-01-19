Swizz Beatz's baby's mother, Jahna Sebastian, makes new shocking accusations against him and Alicia Keys

It seems that Swizz Beatz's enmity with the mother of his 11-year-old daughter, Nicole, Jahna Sebastian, is only getting worse because, according to some of Sebastian's latest social media posts, his life may be in danger.

The discussion between the two former lovebirds allegedly began when Sebastian wrote an extensive Instagram message, in which he claimed that Alicia Keys, reportedly, was misbehaving in her stepmother role.

According to Sebastian, the "No One,quot; singer supposedly made Nicole call her "Umi," which meant mother in Arabic.

See this post on Instagram Friday was a powerful day. My baby @therealswizzz and I presented our case study about our lives and businesses at @ HarvardHBS.⁣ profesor Professor Boris Groysberg created three case studies: one of me, one of Swizz and one of us together. ⁣ That really had never been done before! He broke down business, leadership and how to have a successful balance between business and life. ⁣ ⁣ It was fascinating to see our lives on a blackboard. At Harvard Being used as a case study for success 🤯🤭⁣ ⁣ It was very deep, seriously, he even discovered things to me while sitting there. ⁣ ⁣ I want to thank Professor Boris Groysberg, @ daimo1, @meaghansmom and @ Anaklara8 for their hard work in coordinating this powerful moment. ⁣ ⁣ As a child, I would never have imagined this! ⁣ ⁣ Everything is possible! ⁣ If we can do it, you can do better. ⁣ Love, gratitude and blessings❤️ A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) in November 18, 2019 at 1:33 p.m. PST

However, this led the former Beatz couple to point out that Keys had no right to do so, and as an example, he cited some of Oprah's rules on stepchild care.

See this post on Instagram Due to violent threats, I am now forced to publish this. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys' husband and his fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be a "professional woman," is aware of this. I fear for my life and my safety. I'm alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is by letting everyone know. It is the public that allowed them to belittle people in the first place. It has been a long ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect by these two people. Scroll to see why it is so difficult to talk to them. They think that money gives them the right to despise mothers and treat them as they want. Nicole is 11 years old, not 18. The same week she said that she was calling publicly at any time, in fact she told me never to talk to him again, to close me and send me hate. Gifs mocking the appearance, racist gifs mocking my culture. This is how women in this family are treated. Also his wife's "pro women,quot; engineer Ann is also attacking. I don't even know her. I will speak as I should now. Just because I am a minority as a woman of color, an immigrant who was a refugee in the United Kingdom and eventually became a British citizen without any help; just because I don't have family in the UK apart from my daughter; Just because I am a single mother does not mean that I can be humiliated, intimidated, threatened or harassed. Even if it comes from a group of people. They claim to be part of the women's empowerment movement. Who in your right mind publicly threatens your child's mother on social media that way? Promoting violence against a woman, a mother of her son, is very short and not very masculine, to say the least. Its publication is also popularizing the idea of ​​violence against the mother of the child, which is on the one hand, aggravating the public to think that it is okay to do so, in case they want to win the favor of their idol, on the other hand, it establishes A bad example for men. He published it to millions of people publicly. Threats like this could endanger not only me, but my daughter, since she is with me walking through these streets. I have been raising my daughter alone, for the first two years without support. I have achieved everything myself. A post shared by Jahna Sebastian (@jahnasebastian) in January 13, 2020 at 3:57 a.m. PST

After the angry message, Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kaseem Dean, addressed the comments by stating that if Sebastian had a problem with him or his wife, he should discuss it with them privately and not on social media so that the world see them. .

However, it seems that Sebastian did not want to follow his advice because she continued to publish advice on how to properly care for children in an apparent reference to Kaseem and his wife.

The situation intensified so much that Nicole's mother is now convinced that her life is in danger. In one of his latest publications, he wrote that the record producer and Keys fans have threatened to hurt her.

Sebastian also claimed that Beatz and Keys had been abusing her over the past ten years because they supposedly thought that money gave them the right to belittle mothers.

One person told the artist: "For all the comments that say I shouldn't take this to social media, that sounds extremely silly! If you are one in a situation like her where you fear for your life and you are a helpless person, you must make sure someone is trying to hurt you in some way! It doesn't mean she won't be hurt yet, but I pray she won't do it! It means that if she gets hurt, people realize! Many of you don't even They should be making the comments they are making right now because they have no idea of ​​their situation or who she is! To be honest, she has no reason to lie about anything here, and is telling the truth about no support for her daughter. . That has been a proven fact at the beginning. Jahna, you are a beautiful girl and a true talent; my heart is with you. ❤️ "

Do you think the fight will end soon?



