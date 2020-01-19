Super Bowl odds, spread, line: Bosses open as favorites to win Super Bowl 54 over 49ers

The initial odds of Super Bowl 54 indicate an even clash between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Betonline.ag listed the Chiefs as a 1 1/2 point favorite based on their victory in the AFC title over the Titans.

Because the game is considered almost a pick – & # 39; em, there is also little difference in moneilines; The first direct bettors would have to bet $ 125 to win $ 100 in the Chiefs, while the 49ers sponsors could even get money (plus 105) from their side.

Separately, punters show respect for the respective offenses led by Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. Betonline's over / under opened at 53, which would put the scores of both teams in the mid-20s with the point extended near zero.

The Vegas fee lines were aligned with the initial Betonline number. The Westgate opened in pick – & # 39; em while Caesars listed the Chiefs in minus-1.5 before going to minus-1.

Super Bowl 54 odds, spread, line for Chiefs vs.. 49ers

Opening Opening: Heads -1.5

Heads -1.5 Money Line: Chiefs -125; 49ers +105

Chiefs -125; 49ers +105 Below: 53

(Fees for Betonline.ag)

The bettors will also have ample opportunities to bet on the proposals of players, teams and out of the game (that is, first player to score, over / under in individual performances, face or cross in the coin toss, how long it will take to Demi Lovato sing the National anthem).

There is also an accessory to determine if there will be a malfunction of the costumes during the Shakira-Jennifer Lopez halftime show (by the way, "Yes,quot; was 10-1 on Betonline.ag on Sunday).