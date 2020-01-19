Steve Harvey finally comments on stepdaughter Lori Harvey and the revealing relationship of the future: these new photos confirm that the model doesn't care

Lori Harvey earned a good reputation, as she was believed to have been involved with numerous music stars over the past year.

The dating history of Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, 23, includes names like Trey Songz, Justin Combs, and later even her father, Sean Combs, known primarily by her stage name P. Diddy.

The model was even compromised for a short period of time when at 20, her relationship with the Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay reached the next level.

However, the romance ended surprisingly and without explanation, and both continued shortly thereafter.

Currently, it is rumored that Lori is in a more serious relationship with her current boyfriend, rapper Future.

The two celebrities have been seen together on a couple of vacations and getaways, and it was even believed that Lori had moved out of her family's house and now lives with Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn.

Meanwhile, it seems that a person, in particular, is not happy with the ongoing romance between Lori and Future; Allegedly, Steve Harvey is not a big fan of the relationship.

Recently, the 62-year-old comedian was taking a shopping tour of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in the company of Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, when they were surrounded by paparazzi asking what was going on between Lori and Future.

However, Steve Harvey said nothing revealing, because he only replied: "I don't know anything about that,quot; before continuing with the following questions.

This social media user revealed: "A man who doesn't spend time with his ten children and numerous baby mothers, some of whom don't even know their last names. He's dating a girl with nothing, but the party does, Power Couple, no so much, not quite. "

One person had this reaction: “The industry simply shares the same girls and rappers… a sick lifestyle… smh. Please be pregnant! Steve will be p * ssed! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 "

Another follower declared: "It's cold, it's great, please fuck. Remember, these beautiful girls are young and find themselves. #Loriharvey, right?

Ad

It seems that Future has more work to do with Lori's family.



Post views:

two