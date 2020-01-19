Sources claim that Nene Leakes says he may not return to RHOA

NeNe Leakes is reconsidering his role in The true housewives of Atlanta in the middle of season 12, Up News Info revealed. The sources who spoke with the media said that the 52-year-old reality star is considering a game after the current season, and may not return.

The source said NeNe "is seriously contemplating,quot; his role in the program and will not return for another season. The source explained that the show is more like a job for her at this stage of her life, and that she doesn't feel the same love for him as before.

His career has taken a significant turn and is now more focused on his business, rather than just arguing with other women he doesn't like. It's just not worth the salary anymore, the source said.

Reportedly, NeNe is immensely grateful for what the series has done for his life, but the ongoing stress seems to be beyond what he is willing to face at this stage of his life. As fans of the series know, she has been in several fights with Kenya Moore, her co-star.

For example, while they were in Greece, Kenya said: "Please go to jail again," to which NeNe replied: "You are a dumb idiot." The resulting argument almost became a violent altercation.

Although NeNe has not made a final decision in terms of what he plans to do, his thoughts on The true housewives of Atlanta It has certainly changed.

In December 2019, NeNe told the media mentioned above that he was not sure if he would continue with RHOA. "I never really know what I am doing until the end of the season and we talk about it," said the reality star.

NeNe said that many things happened behind closed doors that did not seem particularly fair, which is undoubtedly playing a role in the way he sees the popular reality television show. As fans of The true housewives Atlanta, Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes have not always gotten along.



