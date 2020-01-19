Soleimani and the weight of history | I ran

In recent days, a large number of articles have been published on the US air strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Many authors claim that "it is unforgivable to ignore the crimes of Soleimani." Others argue that his murder "can damage the symphony of Iranian power that he projected as an orchestra conductor," and that the "vast majority of Arabs,quot; considers the general to be "responsible for the ethnic cleansing of Arabs."

No less common is the view that Trump's decision to kill Soleimani was "a reckless bet."

What is missing in these and many other opinions or analyzes published so far is the context; that is, what the Czech essayist Milan Kundera would call "the weight of history."

To understand the present, we must return to the roots of the 1979 Iranian revolution, the role of Western countries in the Iraq-Iran war of 1980-1988, the results of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, the circumstances that they allowed the rise of Soleimani, and the consequences of the escalation of the Trump administration against Iran.

A history of foreign intervention.

Iran's modern history is deeply intertwined with that of Western countries, which have repeatedly intervened in Iranian internal affairs and shaped contemporary Iranian politics.

In 1890, Shah Nasir al-Din granted the English major Gerald F Talbot a fifty-year monopoly on the production, sales and exports of tobacco, a product widely consumed in Iran. This triggered the tobacco revolt of 1891-1892: the first form of organized resistance against Western expansionism in Persia, which paved the way for the "rise of Shiism as an insurrectional movement against colonialism."

In 1921, the British backed a coup against the Iranian government under the weak Shah Ahmad of the Qajar dynasty. The coup was led by army officer Reza Khan and was intended to install a stronger ruler in Iran, a supporter of London and capable of resisting attacks by Soviet-backed forces.

The origins of the Pahlavi dynasty, which ruled Iran until the "Islamic revolution,quot; of 1979, date back to the 1921 coup backed by the British authorities. After suppressing all forms of opposition and consolidating power, in 1925 Khan was crowned Shah of Iran, thus founding the Pahlavi dynasty.

In 1953, the CIA and MI6 organized a plan to overthrow the democratically elected government of Mohammed Mosaddegh, which had pressed for the nationalization of the Anglo-Iranian oil company. London saw this decision as a serious threat to their interests. Washington, on the other hand, was also interested in Iranian oil and feared that Iran's powerful communist party, Tudeh, which had some interests in common with Mosaddegh, could take power.

These events laid the key foundations for the "most popular,quot; revolution in modern and contemporary history, generally known as the "Islamic Revolution,quot; of 1979. In the decades and years that preceded it, in fact, millions of Iranians felt the need to repel interference and oppose the Pahlavi regime and its attempts to erase dissent.

The & # 39; ascent & # 39; from Iran

Probably, the greatest facilitator of the projection of Iranian power abroad has been the United States and its policies in the region. The "so-called,quot; war on terror "" that the Bush administration launched in 2001 after the September 11 attacks helped Iran extend its influence in many ways.

During the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, Tehran supported the fight against the Taliban, a regime dominated by majority Pashtuns that imposed a severe Sunni Islamic government. Then, when the Bush administration turned its gaze to Iraq, Iran also welcomed that development.

At that time, the Secretary of Defense of the United States, Donald Rumsfeld, declared that, when it came to weapons of mass destruction, "we know where they are,quot;, while the current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified before the Congress of States United that "there is no doubt that Saddam is looking for, is working, is moving towards the development of nuclear weapons … If you eliminate Saddam's regime, I guarantee it will have huge positive repercussions in the region."

However, the invasion of Iraq and the "war on terror,quot; in general brought devastation to the region. According to data from the US Department of State. In the USA, between 2001 and 2014, "terrorism incidents,quot; increased 3800 percent, from 355 in 2001 to 13,500 in 2014. Between 2001 and 2014, deaths from terrorist attacks increased six times, half of which occurred in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Historically, the latter had played the role of bulwark against the spread of Persian and then Iranian influence in the region. The collapse of Saddam Hussein's regime allowed Iranian projection of power and the proliferation of militias backed by Iran in the Middle East.

In other words, some of the actors that created the main structural conditions for Iran's resurgence in the region are demanding today that the international community act to stop Tehran's power.

Enter Soleimani

It is within this context that Qassem Soleimani built his career and became one of the main agents of Iranian influence abroad.

Soleimani joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at age 22. A year later, Saddam Hussein launched an attack on Iran, unleashing an eight-year war. The Iraqi dictator was mainly motivated by fears that the 1979 Iranian Revolution would encourage an uprising among the repressed Shiite majority in Iraq.

While Iran was almost completely isolated, Iraq received strong support from the United States, Saudi Arabia and some European countries. The recently declassified CIA archives show that the United States helped Saddam Hussein with intelligence, while knowing he was using nerve agents, including mustard and sarin gas, against Iranian soldiers and civilians.

Soleimani volunteered for the front and quickly gained a reputation for his bravery on the battlefield. Throughout the war, he constantly ascended among the IRGC ranks.

Soleimani remained relatively unknown until 2003, when he was charged with supporting Shiite militias in the region. In this new role, its popularity and attractiveness grew hand in hand with the collapse and fracture of Iraq, which finally created the conditions for the emergence of the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

The emergence of ISIL, which, as noted by David Kilcullen, former advisor to US General David Petraeus, would not have existed "had we not invaded Iraq," allowed Soleimani to further strengthen Iranian influence in the region.

In Iraq, Soleimani was tasked with mobilizing militias backed by Iran in the fight against ISIL.

In Syria, where the United States supported rebel groups that were found to have committed "violations of international humanitarian law," he led the effort, with the help of Russia, to underpin the Bashar al-Assad regime, while continuing to commit war crimes. . against its people, including the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Soleimani intervened on behalf of a brutal dictator in Syria and supported several armed groups throughout the Middle East, who have been involved in crimes against civilians. It was hardly a paladin or a symbol of justice or peace.

And yet, as an old Yiddish proverb says: "A half truth is a complete lie."

Soleimani's life is firmly rooted in the history of his land and region. It is the product of some wrong decisions, but also, if not especially, of a century of oppression, external interference and a long-standing search for justice and dignity.

Beyond the death of Soleimani

People in Iraq and the region in general deserve to live without suffering dire external interference, both from Iran (which shares a border, as well as cultural and religious ties with Iraq) and the United States (which is about 10,000 km away ). They deserve to live in a state where the rule of law prevails, free from violence by state and non-state actors.

But the death of Soleimani will not help bring such change to the region.

In fact, it diverted attention from the protests that took place in Iraq, Lebanon and other countries in recent months, while giving more political momentum to the more conservative elements in Iran.

All this will result in greater suffocation of internal dissent and will encourage Tehran to continue supporting and increasing its powers in the Middle East.

Soleimani's assassination also sent a message to authoritarian regimes in the region that they are safe from US aggression or regime change tactics, provided they act in accordance with US interests. In other words, they can kill and dismember journalists in their consulates abroad, use hunger against civilians as a war tactic or carry out "widespread crimes under international law and human rights violations," but their nations They will not suffer economic and civil and civil sanctions. Military leaders will be safe from American drones.

Most people in the region are fully aware of how dangerous these dynamics are and are willing and willing to oppose them. Iranians are a good example. They have witnessed the disastrous consequences of Western interference in the region, and vehemently reject it.

At the same time, they want to shape a different Iran, one that, in the words of Iranian students protesting, students at Amir Kabir University on January 12, "will not rush into the arms of imperialism because of its fear of despotism. ". and one that in the name of resistance and the fight against imperialism does not legitimize despotism. "

