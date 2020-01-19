Singapore Open: Matt Kuchar wins and four qualify for The Open | Golf news





Matt Kuchar held on to victory at the SMBC Singapore Open

Matt Kuchar claimed a three-shot victory at the SMBC Singapore Open, where four players secured their places in The Open.

Kuchar recovered from the triple bogeying of his seventh hole to birdie in three of his last eight holes and recorded a two below 70 at the Sentosa Golf Club, which gives the American a total winner of 18 under.

Four birdies on a six-hole stretch in the back helped Justin Rose to a final round 67 and took him to second place, with Jazz defending champion Janewattananond one more shot in the third.

Kuchar's victory is his first world victory since January 2019

The three players have already been confirmed on the field for the 149th Open at Royal St George's, while four more reserved their places in the final race of the year through the Open Qualification Series.

Joohyung Kim claimed the first one, available to the top four players in the top 12 who were not yet exempt, after a minor of 71 was enough for him to finish the week in fourth place.

Kim mixed three birdies with so many bogeys during the final round

Canadian Richard T. Lee recorded birdies on days 15 and 18 to secure fifth place, while Poom Saksansin guaranteed a debut in the Open this summer after finishing with a round of the 65th.

"When I entered today I didn't think I could qualify for the Open, but now I did, it was a surprise, but I'm very proud," Saksansin said. "It's going to be the biggest stage I've ever played, so I'm very excited."

Saksansin was among the players who qualified for The Open

Ryosuke Kinoshita took last place after birdie in his last two holes to finish tied sixth, with the Japanese player celebrating his 29th birthday on the same day of the first round of The Open.

The Open Classification Series continues in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where there are three places available for those who finish in the top 10. The 149th Open will take place from July 16 to 19.