Shiite armed groups in Iraq met for & # 39; US aggression & # 39 ;: spokesman | Iraq News

The leaders of the main Shiite armed groups in Iraq met in the Iranian city of Qom earlier this month to coordinate efforts to expel US troops in Iraq.

Mohammad Mohie, sThe spokesman for the Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary group Kataib Hezbollah told Al Jazeera on Sunday that the meeting held on January 13 was aimed at coordinating future action among armed groups.

"That meeting was very important to coordinate our actions, activities and resistance for the next step," Mohie said.

Plus:

"The Americans can stay in Iraq and challenge us, so we are coordinating with each other," he said, adding that Shiite populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who runs the Sairoon block in parliament and lives in Qom, had summoned the meeting.

It also included Asaib Ahl al-Haq, the Shiite armed group led by Qais al-Khazali, who was blacklisted by the United States for his alleged role in the killing of protesters in Iraq.

& # 39; Beginning of a new era & # 39;

"We responded to Muqtada al-Sadr's call … and one of the results (of the meeting) is the protest that will take place in four or five days," Mohie said.

"This is the beginning of the new era of coordination between Shiite forces and resistance groups," he added.

The Iraqi parliament responded to the recent escalations between the United States and Iran in Iraqi territory by voting on January 5 in favor of a resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country.

The resolution also asked to cancel Baghdad's request for assistance from the US-led coalition that had been working with Baghdad to fight ISIL (also known as ISIS).

Days after parliament's vote to expel foreign troops from Iraq, Sadr summoned on January 14 a "one million men march,quot; against the presence of US troops in Iraq.

"The occupation forces violate the skies, the earth and the sovereignty of Iraq every day," Sadr wrote on Twitter. The march is expected to take place on Friday.

Tensions between the United States and Iran

These events date from December 30 when the United States carried out attacks against Kataib Hezbollah's positions in Iraq and Syria, killing at least 25 fighters of the armed group.

The US attack was in response to the murder of an American civil contractor two days earlier.

Mohie rejected US claims, saying that Kataib Hezbollah was not behind the attack on a base in Kirkuk that led to the death of the American contractor.

"The United States government presented these accusations to attack Kataib Hezbollah. The attacks occurred without any provocation against the United States or even the coalition," he told Al Jazeera.

"They want to expel the PMF from this area. What happened in Kirkuk was that the Americans tried to create this accusation and managed to attack our forces fighting against ISIL."

Supporters and members of Kataib Hezbollah and other paramilitary groups within Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF), an umbrella organization of mostly Shiite armed groups backed by Iran, responded by assaulting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

On January 3, the murdered American leader of the elite Quds Force of Iran, General Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy director of the PMF, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, near Baghdad airport in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The murder of Soleimani led to the USA. UU. And Iran on the verge of war, but fear of total conflict diminished when reprisals of Iranian attacks against US troops in Iraq on January 8 ended without any death.