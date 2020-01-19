Several dead after a fire envelops the Czech care home | News

According to emergency services, at least eight people died after a fire in a nursing home in the Czech Republic.

The fire in the small town of Vejprty, on the northwest border with Germany, broke out shortly after 6 am (05:00 GMT) on Sunday. The authorities have not said what caused it.

Some 36 people were injured, several of them seriously, an emergency services spokesman told dpa news agency. Many residents suffered smoke inhalation.

Seven ambulances were deployed on site, including two from Germany, according to emergency services. A helicopter could not take off due to bad weather conditions in the area.

