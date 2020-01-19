Selena Gomez thanks fans for her weird taste and shares more photos while fans say it's the most beautiful video of 2020

%MINIFYHTMLdc517e342450230ebd8c20cdebd1989411% %MINIFYHTMLdc517e342450230ebd8c20cdebd1989412%

Well, it's only been three weeks in 2020, but that doesn't make Selena Gomez's new video for "Rare,quot; less beautiful! In fact, fans say it is the most beautiful video of the year and there are good reasons to believe they are right. January has had a good start for Selena and the first indications are that Rare, his album after a four-year break and the project that gave Selena his first number one hit, will remain one of the best albums of the year. Now, Selena shows her gratitude, love and sincere appreciation for her fans by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of the music video "Rare,quot; along with a special message for those who have supported her against all odds.

It is no secret that Rare It has been a labor of love for Selena and a painful journey for her, but it has turned out to be a decisive moment for her career. She has proven to be a true musical artist and those who listen Rare in their entirety they quickly realize that they are taking a look inside Selena's personal diary.

She had expected the songs to resonate with fans and they have.

%MINIFYHTMLdc517e342450230ebd8c20cdebd1989413% %MINIFYHTMLdc517e342450230ebd8c20cdebd1989414%

Selena stated the following in her official Instagram account, where she has 166.5 million followers.

I hope you like the album! I just want to thank you for supporting me and this work. It means the world to me … you have no idea. Sorry if it has been a lot. Anyway, here are some pictures from my Rare music video. 🤎 #Rare

You may see the photo slideshow Selena Gomez shared that features two black and white photos and a color photo of the "Rare,quot; set.

You can watch the official video of "Rare,quot; in the following video player. About the song and the album, Selena stated the following on her official YouTube account.

“Rare is out now. After 4 years of ups and downs and everything else, I am very happy to share it with the world. I hope you take this album that means so much to me and make it yours, that the songs resonate beyond the music. Love you guys. Like crazy."

Have you seen the video "Rare,quot; and heard the entire album?

Ad

Do you agree that Selena Gomez's "Rare,quot; video is the most beautiful of 2020?



Post views:

0 0